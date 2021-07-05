Aunt Effie and the virus

Baxter Black Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows. Follow Baxter Black Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Aunt Effie was the "Neighborhood Healer" in her community of Noble, Oklahoma. When I was visiting and scraped my arm or had a stomachache, she always had the right potion, poultice, roots, soak or fern to treat the ailment. Her husband, Uncle Leonard, was an authority on the ailments of cows and mules. That was 20 years before the widespread availability of penicillin in 1939. The lifespan of the average person was 47 years old. Today, it is 78 years old (pre-COVID).

That is just one example of the uncountable human lives science has saved by diseases cured and prevented, not to mention those of domestic animals. My time practicing veterinary medicine was mostly in feedlots, on big ranches and dairies, on range ewes and saddle horses. I spent and used millions and millions of dollars to save animal lives and prevent disease. All my medicines were approved by the USDA (vaccines) and the FDA (pharmaceuticals), and took years of testing to prove that it did what it said on their labels.

I, as a DVM, am responsible for medicine I use on the patient. If I misuse a product, I am liable to be sued - but not the salesman, the layman doc, the actor in the commercial, the entire “alternative medicine” industry that is mandated to confess on their label “This product has not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration and is not approved to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.” The FDA, the one team that can protect the public from what used to be called “quacks.”

If the expert medical doctors that we have been seeing on TV regarding the COVID virus seem hesitant to answer the questions that the raving media asks, there is a reason: they are stalling, waiting.