He rose in the class, hand over his heart
And spoke of his future career
“The political ring’s where I’ll throw my hat
I love the applause and the cheers.”
***
“I’ll learn all the buzzwords, and then make some up
Like mandate and flexible goals.
Ecoelastic alternative tax
With built-in confusing loopholes.
***
“Inflation, deflation, reliable source
I’ll climb the political rungs
And dazzle the voters with rhetorical quotes
And the art of speaking in tongues.
***
I’ll master the impasse and walk on the fence
I’ll be brilliant, incisive and wise
When it comes the time to put conscience aside
I’ll vote for the best compromise.”
***
He told all his friends ‘bout running for “Pres”
The word got around in no time
His high-school adviser took him aside
And laid all his doubts on the line.
***
“I doubt that you’ll ever be President, son.”
He said, and I’m sure that he meant it.
“But with your attendance record so poor,
You might have a chance for the Senate!”
***
Go Vote! And remember, “Be humble in victory and gracious in defeat” – Christopher Earle