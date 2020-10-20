Baxter Black

He rose in the class, hand over his heart

And spoke of his future career

“The political ring’s where I’ll throw my hat

I love the applause and the cheers.”

***

“I’ll learn all the buzzwords, and then make some up

Like mandate and flexible goals.

Ecoelastic alternative tax

With built-in confusing loopholes.

***

“Inflation, deflation, reliable source

I’ll climb the political rungs

And dazzle the voters with rhetorical quotes

And the art of speaking in tongues.

***

I’ll master the impasse and walk on the fence

I’ll be brilliant, incisive and wise

When it comes the time to put conscience aside

I’ll vote for the best compromise.”

***

He told all his friends ‘bout running for “Pres”

The word got around in no time

His high-school adviser took him aside

And laid all his doubts on the line.

***

“I doubt that you’ll ever be President, son.”

He said, and I’m sure that he meant it.

“But with your attendance record so poor,

You might have a chance for the Senate!”

***

Go Vote! And remember, “Be humble in victory and gracious in defeat” – Christopher Earle

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country,

tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

