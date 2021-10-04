Cowboy Astrological Signs

Baxter Black Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows. Follow Baxter Black Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Astrology is one of those wonderful pseudo-sciences like naturopathy or cattle futures that anybody with an imagination can rapidly become an expert in.

I have taken it upon myself to devise my own astrological symbols. If there is some question which sign you were born under, just ask a friend. I present them to you now.

Okra — People born under the sign of Okra are slippery, smooth talkin’ and slick. Without self-restraint they can slide right over on their face. Okras make good molasses salesmen.

Holstein Crosses — These folks start out slow, never look like much but, like the sure and steady tortoise, often finish first in the race, to everyone’s surprise! Feed bosses and second sons fall under this sign.

Coyote — Never one to hide from responsibility, they run from it! You hear them, you find their tracks, but they’re seldom seen. They east the crusty end piece offa’ loaf of bread, the fat offa’ ham and fried shrimp tails. You can find Coyotes migrating every fall from Wyoming ranches to Arizona feedlots.

Flashing Beer Sign — People found under this sign are steady, bright and occasionally incoherent. They gather wisdom and glow. Then they dispense it in a blinking neon blizzard. Often you will find nutritionist, veterinarians and economists in this category.

Arcade Space Invaders — A.S. Invaders are born self-assured. This confidence comes from always knowing what color of socks they have on and their current bank balance. They have very little patience with Coyotes and Dice. A.S. Invaders make excellent bankers and wives.