Feedlot Heroes

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

Now and then I get to thinkin' I should quit this feedlot job.

Go and ride with Buster, what's-his-name, his Texas wagon mob.

Maybe move to old Montana, wear them bat wings for a while

Or do California day work in the old vaquero style.

***

I get my western magazines, shoot, I keep'em by my chair

And I read'em after lunchin', sometimes wishin' I was there.

See, it all looks so romantic. All they do is brand and ride

Maybe gather up some wild ones, push'em down the other side

***

While the cameras keep on snappin', set against a scenic view

Lookin' picturesque and western, quintessential buckaroo.

It's not often that reporters come by here and spend a day

And the stories that they usually write are mostly exposé

***

And I really can't remember any artist incidents.

All the painters that I've ever seen were workin' on the fence.

'Cause nobody wants to see us cowboys dressed in overshoes

In our insulated covies on a feedlot winter cruise,

***

Sortin' fats in some bleak alley with the mud up to our knees,

Shovelin' bunks or treatin' sick ones, fightin' flies or allergies.

I take a little nap sometimes, in my chair there after lunch

And I dream that I am workin' for some rope and ride'em bunch

***