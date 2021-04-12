Baxter Black Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows. Follow Baxter Black Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A while back I was asked who has had the greatest influence on my life. I hadn’t ever given it much thought, like most folks, I guess. After considerin’ for a while I came up with six people that I could say actually affected the direction of my thinkin’. My dad, Doc Brimhall, John Basabe, Red Steagall, Patrick Gottsch and Rupert Mansell.

Mr. Mansell was my vo ag teacher in Las Cruces, New Mexico from 1961-1962. “Here by the owl. The owl is the symbol of wisdom...” It’s hard for a 16-year-old kid to evaluate wisdom. I remember Rupert, as we referred to him behind his back, tryin’ to teach that rag tag bunch of boys anything (it was all boys back then). Lots of us really didn’t have much in the way of money. Our projects included 4 or 5 scraggly sheep, or a couple of steers, some pecan trees, rabbits or whatever. Sure, there were a few boys whose folks were good farmers and had impressive projects but most of us didn’t. Rupert treated us all the same.

What we all had was a love of agriculture and the optimism of youth. That was what Rupert had to work with. He taught us that dirt was under your fingernails and soil was what you tilled. He tried, often in vain, to teach us how to weld and work on machinery. How to block sheep, fit a steer, castrate a hog, and how to tell a rib steak from a chuck. It was not until much later that I came to realize how much a vo ag teacher has to know.

I said Rupert treated everybody the same. That’s not quite true since he made me feel like I was special. But, if the truth were known he probably made each one of us feel that way.