Marginal Quotes

- "As long as you've got good elimination, you've got it made." - Uncle Leonard

-"If a man can't drive in a bar ditch, he's got no business on the highway." - Tink

-"When asked how she got to be president, Anita replied, 'I missed the meeting.'"

- "You can't used too much tape." - Dr. Allen

- Tom Hall says, "I enjoy all company. Some when they arrive, some when they leave."

- "A true friend will tell you if yer hat's on backwards." - Calvin

- "I'd rather be at the head of the ditch with a shovel than at the bottom with a decree." - Tom on irrigation rights

- "If they won't come, you can't stop 'em." - Jim B.

- "He's stooping to new heights." - Sandy

- "His eyes are so squinty they could blindfold him with dental floss." - Buck

- "They teach chickens to lay eggs by walkin' back n' forth in front of them with a hatchet humming, 'Um, um, good. Um, um, good ...'" - Doug

- "The right to be heard does not include the right to be taken seriously." - Hubert H.

- "If you wanna put out a fire, start yer own!" - Hoot

- "Cowboys walk in parts." - Peter

- "You have to know Mr. Dewey well in order to dislike him." - Margaret T.

- "Bank examiners come in after the battle and shoot the wounded." - Boyd

- "Horse shoein's not so hard. It's just the dread of doing it." - Carl

- "His sleeping bag smelled like they drove geese into it and beat them to death." - Oly K.

- "You are what you eat"... but I say, "You are where you walk."

- "It's been a month of Mondays!" - Sheryl