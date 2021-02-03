Marginal Quotes

- "As long as you've got good elimination, you've got it made." - Uncle Leonard
-"If a man can't drive in a bar ditch, he's got no business on the highway." - Tink
-"When asked how she got to be president, Anita replied, 'I missed the meeting.'"
- "You can't used too much tape." - Dr. Allen
- Tom Hall says, "I enjoy all company. Some when they arrive, some when they leave."
- "A true friend will tell you if yer hat's on backwards." - Calvin
- "I'd rather be at the head of the ditch with a shovel than at the bottom with a decree." - Tom on irrigation rights
- "If they won't come, you can't stop 'em." - Jim B.
- "He's stooping to new heights." - Sandy
- "His eyes are so squinty they could blindfold him with dental floss." - Buck
- "They teach chickens to lay eggs by walkin' back n' forth in front of them with a hatchet humming, 'Um, um, good. Um, um, good ...'" - Doug
- "The right to be heard does not include the right to be taken seriously." - Hubert H.
- "If you wanna put out a fire, start yer own!" - Hoot
- "Cowboys walk in parts." - Peter
- "You have to know Mr. Dewey well in order to dislike him." - Margaret T.
- "Bank examiners come in after the battle and shoot the wounded." - Boyd
- "Horse shoein's not so hard. It's just the dread of doing it." - Carl
- "His sleeping bag smelled like they drove geese into it and beat them to death." - Oly K.
- "You are what you eat"... but I say, "You are where you walk."
- "It's been a month of Mondays!" - Sheryl
- "I don't deserve this award, but I've got sinus and I don't deserve it either." - Ace R.
- "Sometimes you have no choice, so take it!"
- On fund-raising, "Don't put all your hands in one pocket."
- "If yer smart you'll always believe in Santa Claus." - Judy
- "Sure you can sell out when things are good. But then what will you do?” – John
- “Of course your waffle is tough, you ate the potholder.”
Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country,
tormenting cowboys instead of cows.