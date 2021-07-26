Ted’s Big Steer

Ted and his dad needed some cows to stock their little ranch in Oklahoma, and they needed 'em right away. A local trader solved their problem and injected a couple loads into them.

By fall Ted began to notice one calf that stood taller than the rest. Must'uve had some Chianina blood coursing through his veins. They called him Alf.

They got the big calf castrated and branded and watched him grow like a weed. After several months Ted gathered a bunch to ship. But Alf ducked back. Ted shook out a loop and gave chase.

"Let 'im go!" said Dad, "We'll get him next time!"

Early spring they went to feeding cake to the herd. Alf was now a yearling. Ted kept thinking he'd get a rope on him but Alf was too smart. He'd hang back until the truck pulled forward then he'd hit the cake.

"Yer better off just lettin' him go," said Dad. "We'll get him eventually."

Over the next two years Ted became a master of the bait - trap - ambush - sneak attack methods of capturing a wild beast. He actually tricked Alf into a set of corrals only to see him clear the 4 1/2 foot board fence like a hunter-jumper.

His last fall, Alf was big as an army ambulance.

He let himself get gathered with the cows knowing he could escape at will but Bwana Ted had reinforced his alleys making them too high for Alf to jump out of.

Ted sorted off all the cows but one, leaving her in the alley with Alf.

You could almost hear the chalk squawking on the blackboard inside Ted's brain. He backed a closed top stock trailer into one end of the alley and opened the tailgate. He figured he would take both to the sale if both accidentally loaded.