The horse trader

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

“Have I got a deal for you! Got this horse on a trade.

He don’t squint half as bad ridin’ him in the shade.

*

I know he limps a little. Yer eyeball is astute.

But fair is fair, my friend, so I’ll throw in a case of Bute.

*

No! He ain’t got the heaves! Though I know he looks the part.

He’s just a heavy breather, but he’s got a lot of heart.

*

Bloodlines? Talkin’ royal blue. A genuine contender.

I’ll have these papers printed; fit any race you enter.”

*

The would-be buyer of this horse just stared and shook his head.

He looked the trader in the eye and said it when he said,

*

“The only people that I know who’d ride that horse, I’d vow.

Are too poor to ride a Quarter Horse n’ too proud to ride a cow!”

