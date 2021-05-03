The last dollar

Baxter Black Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows. Follow Baxter Black Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For those of you who forgot how easy it was to get started in farming let me tell you about my friend Con.

Many years ago, he bought a farm in the wilds of Minnesota. The feller that sold him the farm had his farm sale the day Con arrived to take possession of the land.

Now, Con had been a cowboy type all his life and, upon viewing the farm machinery stacked in the yard, he was hard put to identify anything other than the handy man jack and a tractor. But he thought if this stuff was good enough for the farmer that sold out, it was good enough for him. He’d figger out what it was later.

All the neighbors for miles around came to see who the new sucker was and maybe pick over the machinery like buzzards on fresh road kill.

Con jumped in and bought the only thing he recognized: the tractor. It was a 45 Allis. He paid $1,250. Then he bought the mounted plow that went with it. Con said the auctioneer started on a big pile of orange metal. “Ain’t you gonna buy that? You bought the tractor and the plow.” Con bought it. Two days later he found out it was a mounted cultivator.

When the sale was over several of the farmers asked Con to load their heavy stuff, since he’d bought the tractor an’ all, they said. Con leaped up in the seat, intent on showing these skeptical neighbors he knew what he was doing.

He fumbled around for 10 minutes, switching on the headlights, the choke, the throttle, the gauges and wiping the transfer case clean looking for some instructions.

Finally an old timer reached over and said, “Pull this, son.” It fired up right away (it was the only time in the next five years it ever did that). He couldn’t find the shift pattern but fortunately it was in gear and the clutch was where it belonged.