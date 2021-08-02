The right tool for the job

Baxter Black Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows. Follow Baxter Black Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some might wonder why prehistoric cave drawings weren't more detailed. Surely there were artists capable of rendering intricate representations of the circulatory system of aurochs or the dentition of a Saber Tooth Tiger drawn to scale.

But what we see on these cave walls are stick figure men chasing antelope shaped quadrupeds, reminiscent of Dick and Jane throwing a bone at Spot. Rather primitive at best.

I think there had to be a Neanderthal equivalent of Norman Rockwell, but he was born without a pencil sharpener, a pencil, or even a Big Chief pad. He didn't have the right tools for the job.

How many times have you screwed up a perfectly good latigo, bridle, spur strap or belt for want of a hole punch? Have you ever knocked the corners off a hex head nut tryin' to take it off with a pair of pump pliers?

How about wiring a couple of old board panels across a broken hole in the pen thinking, "This will only have to hold 'em 'til the trucker comes at noon."

Have you ever fallen prey to the temptation to rope a turn back steer when yer riding a 3-year old trainee? Do you recall using baler twine to repair some temporary break-down, hoping it will hold until the welder comes?

In Iowa you can buy a handy little tool made from bent PCV pipe affectionately called a chicken catcher. It's like a sheep crook and is commonly used to grab baby calves.

Doug had cornered one of his calves in the barn lot to treat him for pinkeye last June. While a group of his itinerant coffee shop companions watched, Doug attempted several lassos at the streaking 250-pounder. Finally the peanut gallery climbed the fence to help. They stepped carefully around the rain puddles and shooshed and waved as the calf ducked and dived between them.