The Vegetable Defamation Trial

It was a severe case of vegetable defamation, the makings of a landmark case of harassment and abuse.

The plaintiff, a Miss Parsley was demanding compensation of one Paul Pierre Potato and, to-be-specified produce.

***

"So how do you plead, Mr. Tater?" "Not guilty but let me relate

I'm a victim of mass inflammation, au gratined and smeared on a plate,

laid next to a lecherous cutlet whose gravy kept touching my cheese.

It was all I could do to keep silent. Then I felt the promiscuous peas.

***

Nudging their firm little bodies, assuming themselves in my space,

It was clear they had eyes for the cutlet and longed for his gravy embrace.

And there I lay lumpy and fighting my pain, ignored as the fork stirred their lust.

The shame that I felt in their amorous twine sorely tempted, but cry out I must,

***

'Decorum', I prompted, 'Remember you're food! Presentation is half of the meal!

Take pride in your placement and dress up your ranks, we're the chef's culinary ideal.

A painting in fiber, a sculpture in glaze, a feast for a gourmet's eye view!

You're acting like leftovers, reheated lumps. The diners will think that we're stew.'

***

Alas, twas no use, they continued to mix till we looked like a discarded cud.