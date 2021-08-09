Waitin’ for Daddy

"Mama, when's Daddy comin' home? Is it time to worry yet?"
"By supper, darlin'. Eat your Cheerios."
-He rode out this morning early. Like he does six days a week
- I always make him tell me where he goes
- 'Specially when I know he's headed over on the canyon side
- At least I know I'll have a place to start
- So in case he doesn't come back I can hunt for him myself
- Or go for help if I get faint of heart
***
"Run and git your schoolbooks, kiddos! And be sure to wash yer hands."
"Aw Mama, do we have to school today?"
- If it wasn't for home schooling I might lose what mind I've got
- It helps to pass the daylight time away
- And I know I shouldn't worry but I worry anyway
- Who wouldn't, if they were in my shoes
- I've been up those rocky canyons and I've seen those snaky trails
- I know how quick a horse can blow a fuse
***
"Mama, Cody said a swear word." "I did not!" "Did too!" "Did not!
I only said Ring went to the commode."
- Oh, thank God I've got these children just to keep me occupied
- But still I'm always lookin' down the road
- All afternoon I've watched the sky. It's like I'm playin' poker
- You don't know how I fear an angry cloud
- And the wind gives me the shivers. Never lets me drop my guard.
- Nothin' like it whispers quite so loud
***
"Mama, when's Daddy comin' home? Shouldn't he be home by now?
We wanna ride before it gets too dark."
- And the hardest time for me I guess is now 'til 6 o'clock
- I'm nervous 'til I hear the home dogs bark
- But the kids are my salvation. 'Course, they wanna be like Dad
- He saddles up their horse and lets 'em go
- And I stand here by the window thinkin' 'here we go again'
- But they're cowboyin', the only life they know
***
"Mama, look! Oh, here comes Daddy. That's him trottin' up the road.
He's wavin', now he's comin' through the gate."
- "See, I told you kids be patient, not to get your dander up ..."
- And learn to wait, and wait and wait and wait.
Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.