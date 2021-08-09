Waitin’ for Daddy

"Mama, when's Daddy comin' home? Is it time to worry yet?"

"By supper, darlin'. Eat your Cheerios."

-He rode out this morning early. Like he does six days a week

- I always make him tell me where he goes

- 'Specially when I know he's headed over on the canyon side

- At least I know I'll have a place to start

- So in case he doesn't come back I can hunt for him myself

- Or go for help if I get faint of heart

***

"Run and git your schoolbooks, kiddos! And be sure to wash yer hands."

"Aw Mama, do we have to school today?"

- If it wasn't for home schooling I might lose what mind I've got

- It helps to pass the daylight time away

- And I know I shouldn't worry but I worry anyway

- Who wouldn't, if they were in my shoes

- I've been up those rocky canyons and I've seen those snaky trails

- I know how quick a horse can blow a fuse

***

"Mama, Cody said a swear word." "I did not!" "Did too!" "Did not!

I only said Ring went to the commode."

- Oh, thank God I've got these children just to keep me occupied

- But still I'm always lookin' down the road

- All afternoon I've watched the sky. It's like I'm playin' poker

- You don't know how I fear an angry cloud