 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buy local - even in winter months

Buy local - even in winter months

Lea Moller and her mother, Mona Stensland

Lea Moller and her mother, Mona Stensland, chat behind the ice cream counter.

 Erin Bormett/via AP

Most South Dakotans think of local foods as seasonal items. But even through our cold winters, more and more local food hubs, farmers markets and direct to consumer producers are open for business year-round. Our access to fresh, healthy local food has never been better.

Several farmers markets and food hubs across the state are open year-round for online ordering, pick up or delivery.

The Vermillion Area Farmers Market has been year-round for 10 years, and offered online ordering and pickup for the first time this year, which became a popular option in winter.

“It was a good decision to go online,” market manager Amy Schweinle said. “We just keep growing our year-round sales and selection.”

Stensland Farms delicious dairy products are sold in many grocery and Lewis Drug stores around Sioux Falls, but their ice cream parlours also carry local milk, cream, cheeses, organic eggs and pizza made with all local homemade ingredients fresh from their farm. You can even buy the sauce. Curbside pickup and shipping is available.

Other options include South Dakota-produced grain and meats. Belle Valley Ancient Grains out of Newell offers whole grains and fresh milled flour. Evergreen Ranching & Livestock in Custer offers a range of meats and grilling bundles. Not located in these communities? Producers are willing to ship.

“We have inexpensive shipping within South Dakota, even for bulk shipments, and even free shipping over $35 on our Etsy site,” said Brian Stambaugh, Belle Valley Ancient Grains owner and operator.

Other locally grown, then preserved products are also available. Sunset Gardens on the Minnesota border near Sisseton has a wide range of herbs and value-added products.

“We have a large variety of organically grown and naturally dried culinary and medicinal herbs. We also make teas in bulk packages and individual tea bags. And while supplies last, we have verified value-added products such as jams, salsa and pickled beets,” Bev Lamers, Sunset Gardens owner and operator said.

A listing of food hubs, farmers markets, and producers who have local foods available through the winter in South Dakota is available online at sdspecialtyproducers.org. Contact sdspamarketing@gmail.com if you would like to be added to the list.

• Black Hills Farmers Market, Rapid City, SD

245 E. Omaha St, Rapid City

Online ordering for pick up on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Falls Park Farmers Market, Sioux Falls, 309 East Falls Park Drive, Sioux Falls

The market offers an online option for Saturday pick up the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month. Orders taken from noon Monday prior through Wednesday.

• Vermillion Area Farmers Market, Vermillion, 312 Bower St. Vermillion, SD 57069

Winter markets 2nd & 4th Saturday each month, online orders taken until Thursday prior to market.

• Dakota Fresh Food Hub, Brookings & Sioux Falls Pick up sites

A farmer-owned collective that offers the ability to purchase directly from many local farmers with one order via an online marketplace year round. Weekly delivery.

• Glory Garden, Sioux Falls 

Partners with other local farmers to provide a variety of products- eggs meat, honey, mushrooms, produce, organic dried beans, wheat berries, and flaxseed. Monthly deliveries on the 2nd Tuesday of the month with ordering open the Friday before delivery.

• Stensland Farms, Larchwood, Iowa

Sioux Falls East 4712 E 41st St; (605) 271-2962

Sioux Falls Central 3101 West 41st St, 57105; (605) 271-0833

Ice cream, milk, cream, organic eggs, pizza

• ABerry Acres, Canton

Honey

• Albrechts Angel Honey, Huron

Honey

• Bear Butte Gardens, Sturgis

Greens, salad mix, herbs, potatoes, and meats

• Belle Valley Ancient Grains, Newell

Certified Organic heirloom wheat, flax Ancient grains, and flour

Etsy Site

• Black Hills Honey Farm, Spearfish

• Raw Honey

• Desjarlais Farm and Winery, Stugis

Honey

• Evergreen Ranching & Livestock, Custer

Grass fed, Grass finished beef, Free range eggs and chicken, wild caught fish, and more.

• Farmlife Creamery, Ethan

Cheese

• Gundy’s Farmers Market, Yankton

Grass-fed beef, pork, lamb, poultry, eggs, value added goods, aronia berries

• Happy Hydros, Pukwana

Lettuce

• Heikes Family Farm, Vermillion

Honey, CSA Shares, 605-222-1423

• Lakota Youth Development & Honey Lodge, Herrick

Honey, Candles Body Care, Gifts, 605-654-2050

• Prairie Coteau Farm, Astoria

Garlic, 605-832-2062

• Prairie Moon Herbs, Vermillion

Teas, herbal plants, 605-670-0540

• Prairie Sky Farm, Corsica

Poultry products, Some limited delivery to major towns in South Dakota.

• 2nd St Produce, Pipestone, Minn.

Microgreens, 612-280-9788

• Serendipity Farmstead, Hot Springs

Eggs, beef, pork and yak, 605-223-1125

• Sturgis Meats, Sturgis

Beef Jerky

• Sunrise Hives, Spearfish

Honey, 605-641-2289

• Sunset Gardens, Browns Valley, Minn.

Organically grown, naturally dried culinary and medicinal herbs. Teas, jams, salsa and pickled beets, 605-742-4174

• Svec Farm, Estelline

Grass-fed Beef, grass finished lamb, 605-873-4770

• Warners Produce, Montrose

Produce, 605-201-7409

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Splitting the farm three ways and splitting it equitably
Your Money

Splitting the farm three ways and splitting it equitably

"Our son had his hours cut due to COVID-19 and now he wants to come back to the family farm. We can afford to have two families on the farm; however, we would like to put the farmland into a deed for all three of our children. How do we handle this situation? 

Boxes of love
Janelle Atyeo

Boxes of love

What kind of Valentine's Day box did your kiddo make this year? Share your photos in the comments!

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News