Rumor has it that everything on the Internet is true. I swear - everything is true. I suppose that might sound kind of ridiculous, and it is.
As we do our job here at Tri-State Neighbor, we hear a lot of ridiculous rumors. It is our job to investigate and provide our readers with the facts. You can take those facts and make up your own mind.
One rumor that has apparently made its way into the Tri-State Neighbor community is that our publication is closing and going out of business. I’m taking this opportunity to clarify that the rumor is far from true. So here’s what is true and what isn’t true:
What is true is that we are moving our office to a new location. For 35 years, we have made Sioux Falls our home office location. Starting Dec. 1, we are relocating our home office to Tekamah, Nebraska, which is where we operate another one of our other popular agricultural publications, the Midwest Messenger.
Our Tekamah office will handle subscriptions, classified ads, and customer service needs. We have also centralized some of our shared job functions like ad design and billing.
You can continue to contact us at the same phone number or reach us by calling our toll-free number at 800-888-1380.
As the publishing industry has changed, it has made certain jobs and duties easier to perform without a physical office location, while technology has made it easier for all of our employees to stay connected and perform their duties more efficiently.
What isn’t changing is our commitment to the Tri-State Neighbor market.
All of our Tri-State Neighbor employees will continue to work in the Tri-State Neighbor coverage area with many of them living and working in Sioux Falls or in other parts of our coverage area. They will now be working remotely from their own home offices.
Another reason we are making this change is to keep our operating expenses down so we can relay those savings on to our advertisers and readers.
I’m sure I don’t need to tell you how challenging our farm economy is at the moment. One of our goals is to support and grow our farm industry and the communities that support those farmers. By keeping our operating costs down, it means that local businesses can continue to utilize the Tri-State Neighbor to promote their business and share with readers their products and services without incurring additional costs.
Prices for everything from gas to groceries to homes to cars have increased substantially over the years. Paper pricing, postage and a number of other costs associated with bringing the Tri-State Neighbor to you have gone up, too.
To help our business partners the Tri-State Neighbor advertising rates have not increased in the last five years. We are fully committed to helping out our business partners as we move forward.
The Tri-State Neighbor is offered free to our readers. Each year we ask our readers to voluntarily make a donation that helps pay for postage costs. Your generosity has always been humbling and it shows how important the publication is to our farmers.
In addition, our business partners are a big part of making sure that the Tri-State Neighbor continues to be free to our farmers. Please do what you can to support our local business partners, and let them know you saw their ad in the Tri-State Neighbor. On their behalf, I can say that they are thankful for your loyalty.
Just like any successful business, we have to adapt and change to meet the current market conditions. But that being said, we want you to know that we are not going anywhere and that you can expect to see the Tri-State Neighbor for many decades and generations to come. As long as there are farmers, there will be a Tri-State Neighbor to serve them.
Thank you for all of your support, and Happy Holidays from the Tri-State Neighbor team.