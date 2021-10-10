Excited for a new beginning

After that eye-opening day, I made a point to write about the vital impact of ag as much as I could.

But of course, life gets in the way.

I came back from Cambodia, finished up my master’s degree in journalism from SDSU (go Jacks!) and wound up taking a job at a marketing agency as a copywriter. I’ve spent the last eight years as a writer in the advertising and marketing field, including, most recently, at an agency with an agricultural and rural niche. While it was a great way to feed my creative side, something was missing.

I wasn’t telling stories.

I went to journalism school because I wanted to use my writing to tell people’s stories.

Then one August morning, I saw a job posting for the Tri-State Neighbor. I knew I had to apply. And I could not be happier that they picked me. There is no greater story to tell than that of agriculture and those who make their living by it.

Nearly a decade after my revelation in a tiny Cambodian farming village, I am blessed to have the privilege to tell the stories of those who feed, clothe and fuel our world.

While writing and traveling are two of my greatest passions, there are two things that take up more room in my heart: my husband Kenny and my daughter Hazel, who is soon to be 3. Together, we love to explore the outdoors, take Tilly, our miniature schnauzer, on walks, ride our horse Tippy, cheer on the Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team, and of course, visit Grandpa and Grandma’s farm(s).

Thank you so much for the privilege of bringing you our region’s agricultural stories. May I do it with the honor it so greatly deserves.

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

