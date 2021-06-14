Fire workshop lights a spark

Growing up in south central South Dakota where we can be dry, and being raised by a dad who was very, very concerned with anything starting on fire instilled a fear in me related to prairie fire.
As a kid we had some ground hay ignite, and I went along with my dad in the middle of the night when a neighbor’s bale pile was struck by lightning. I still remember seeing the fire from our home and how odd it looked to see the sunrise in the south instead of the east where it should be. It was a big fire!
I share these anecdotes because I recently attended the South Dakota Grassland Coalition’s Landowner Fire School. When we finished the classroom portion of our training we changed into proper clothing, and it was time to light the grassland on fire. I felt those past fearful relationships with fire in my belly.
The hands-on portion of fire school changed my fears and my relationship with fire, at least with prescribed fire anyway! Wildfires are something very different. Lighting strikes and spontaneous combustion fires are something else and are unplanned. Our professional instructors from SDSU Extension, NRCS, Audubon, the Nature Conservancy, and other organizations gave me the confidence and trust to rethink the role of controlled fire and how to manage it.
When I saw the fresh water on the edge of the fire line, when people had assigned areas to watch, my confidence grew. When I was invited to lay down fire, I quickly accepted. It was a chance to see and feel the experience and add context to my fearful experiences.
When I finished lighting the assigned section, I lifted the drip torch and extinguished the fire with my leather-gloved hand. As a team, with good communication and lots of planning we quickly and easily burned a small section of land, with things staying under control in a 12 mph wind.
What I learned about prescribed fire is that it is a tool to be used productively. There are certain benefits related to the time of year that you burn. For example, the eastern red cedars have protective sap flowing later in the spring, so if you goal is to clear them you may have to consider carefully when you would decide to use prescribed fire.
As landowners, we get to make decisions about goals to help clear brush, shrubs and trees or to rejuvenate the land and encourage native plants. Fire really is an effective tool when used carefully and with lots of planning.
After seeing and feeling the experience first-hand, it lit a spark in me to consider how I might use fire on the land I care for. It got me looking at my goals and how prescribed fire might help me reach them.
There are experienced and skilled agency staff around the state that can help guide fire planning. Emerging landowner-led cooperatives such as the Mid-Missouri River Prescribed Burn Association offer planning and fire implementation resources.
For more information on future prescribed fire landowner training, contact Pete Bauman with SDSU Extension at peter.bauman@sdstate.edu.
Kris Miner is Communications Director for the South Dakota Grassland Coalition from Gregory, S.D