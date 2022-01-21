Anything to avoid writing a column

As Tri-State Neighbor editor Janelle Atyeo says, a columnist’s life looks glamorous in the movies.
In real life, there’s me, in the basement in my bathrobe, staring at a blank computer screen and thinking I would much rather clean a calf pen.
Three nights ago, I proclaimed to my husband that it is time to buckle down and write. He did not need me to tell him that; announcing it is simply an attempt to hold myself accountable.
“It shouldn’t take long,” I said brightly. “I know what I want to write about.”
I was not lying. There are ideas in my head. At 4:08 a.m. my mental prose transforms me into a prairie Hemmingway, a 21st-century Tolstoy, a northern Willa Cather.
Then I roll over and go back to sleep.
In the evening, when my day job is over, I again announce that I am going to write. “I’ll sit on the sofa and write in longhand,” I cheerfully tell Kirk. “It’s much more pleasant than sitting at the computer.”
Suddenly, though, the house looks dirty. Maybe if I pick up the popcorn crumbs, start a load of laundry and wipe off the stove, my brain will feel less cluttered, and I can focus.
Oh, there’s still a load of clean towels in the dryer. OK, let’s get them folded. Then I will sit down and write.
Funny how holding a pen makes me hungry. Do we have any cookies in the house? No? It will only take a few minutes to mix up a batch.
An hour later, sugar has divided my 6-foot body into two 3-foot dwarves: Grumpy and Sleepy. Time for bed. I will write tomorrow.
The next day, I mull questions.
• If we are surrounded by cornfields, why can’t we buy locally ground grits and cornmeal?
• Why do some sheep producers not roast and eat their own lambs?
• Where can I get my hands on a couple gallons of raw milk?
• Why weren’t they selling plates of locally produced lunch at that farm show last week?
• With all the standing water in northeastern South Dakota, is there a way to pump it onto the crops in the summer?
Now I am really pushing the limits of my deadline. I don’t lack things to write about, but I still have excuses. There is a fieldstone building in south central South Dakota I want to get to, but right now it is 3 degrees below zero, not counting wind chill. A farmer out that way is drafting a book, but he will not appreciate a call for an interview at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when my deadline is Thursday.
Besides, I am still in holiday mood. I borrowed “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” from the library and there are two other willing audience members in the house. Plus, whenever our sons visit, we play Qwirkle or cribbage after supper. This time the cribbage boy is visiting, and he is beating me.
Perhaps if I watch YouTube videos about cribbage, I can improve my game. While I’m at it, a quick glance at Facebook won’t hurt. Look at that! My coworker has a new grandchild ...
I look up, blink, and discover another half-hour has disappeared.
Hate writing, love having written
“Do you like writing?” people sometimes ask. The answer is complicated. I adore interviewing people. Learning what other folks do is fascinating; I could ask questions all day.
Writing, however, is like exercising vigorously: I put it off until it is wrenching to endure, but I feel so much better afterward.
Maybe that farmer who’s authoring a book would like to write a column.
Cribbage, anyone?
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.