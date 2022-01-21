Anything to avoid writing a column

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As Tri-State Neighbor editor Janelle Atyeo says, a columnist’s life looks glamorous in the movies.

In real life, there’s me, in the basement in my bathrobe, staring at a blank computer screen and thinking I would much rather clean a calf pen.

Three nights ago, I proclaimed to my husband that it is time to buckle down and write. He did not need me to tell him that; announcing it is simply an attempt to hold myself accountable.

“It shouldn’t take long,” I said brightly. “I know what I want to write about.”

I was not lying. There are ideas in my head. At 4:08 a.m. my mental prose transforms me into a prairie Hemmingway, a 21st-century Tolstoy, a northern Willa Cather.

Then I roll over and go back to sleep.

In the evening, when my day job is over, I again announce that I am going to write. “I’ll sit on the sofa and write in longhand,” I cheerfully tell Kirk. “It’s much more pleasant than sitting at the computer.”

Suddenly, though, the house looks dirty. Maybe if I pick up the popcorn crumbs, start a load of laundry and wipe off the stove, my brain will feel less cluttered, and I can focus.

Oh, there’s still a load of clean towels in the dryer. OK, let’s get them folded. Then I will sit down and write.

Funny how holding a pen makes me hungry. Do we have any cookies in the house? No? It will only take a few minutes to mix up a batch.

An hour later, sugar has divided my 6-foot body into two 3-foot dwarves: Grumpy and Sleepy. Time for bed. I will write tomorrow.