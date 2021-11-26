Avoid Uncle Hugo moments when mailing cookies

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I was a middle-schooler, my mother assigned me the task of baking and mailing cookies to her elderly uncle in an Indiana retirement home.

They were always round cookies, just the right size to stack in an empty Pringles can. We wrapped the can in brown paper before addressing and shipping. Mom’s uncle knew what was coming whenever he received a cylindrical package.

I once learned the hard way not to mail soft cookies in the heat of summer. Poor Uncle Hugo received a moldy batch in the mail.

My holiday mailings (dwindling as they are, dependent as I am on email) get later and later as the years pass, but sometimes I muster the ambition to mail cookies for Christmas – or perhaps later, for Valentine’s Day.

The best cookies for mailing, I think, are gingersnaps and crisp spice cookies, which don’t break easily. They keep for a long time, especially in cold weather, and if the package delivery is delayed for a week or so, the recipient won’t have an Uncle Hugo disappointment. The cookies here are among favorites from my mother’s recipe box.

Your cookies will have different textures depending on whether you use butter, margarine or shortening. For the gingersnaps, I prefer to use real butter and quality brand-name shortening. Blackstrap molasses produces a stronger molasses flavor, which my family loves, but unsulfured molasses makes an equally delicious cookie.