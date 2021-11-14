Conquer kitchen clutter before the holidays

In case you are not busy enough, did you notice that Thanksgiving is in November this year, followed by Christmas a month later?
For most people, those dates involve cooking, baking or entertaining. That can be daunting if, like me, you battle kitchen clutter.
We justify our messiness by telling ourselves that kitchen chaos is the domicile of a creative cook. But even creativity needs a clean canvas.
I have gathered wisdom from friends and how-to books, and here is some good news: In the next two weeks, you can turn your kitchen into a peaceful, tidy place that is ready for the holidays.
1. Start with the dirty dishes. The first thing to do is fill the dishwasher, according to “Sink Reflections” author Marla Cilley. While the dishwasher is running, fill the sink with hot, soapy water and wash whatever did not fit in the machine. Dry and put them all away.
2. If you have Christmas dishes, put them in the cupboard in place of your everyday dishes. Temporarily pack away the everyday dishes in boxes. Enjoy all your meals on Christmas dishes for the next six weeks or so. You can switch them back after New Year’s.
3. Once you have done all the dishes, polish the sink. Cilley is adamant that there is something refreshing about having a shiny sink.
4. Remove what does not belong. Pieces of mail, homework, flowerpots, laundry, veterinary supplies, toys – move anything that is not food-related to another room. (If putting it where it belongs will delay your work, put it in a laundry basket or a tote, carry it to the basement and sort it later. Right now, your focus is on the kitchen.)
5. To help you remove stuff, try the Twenty-Seven-Fling Boogie. That’s a strategy devised by Cilley, who advises a rapid declutter by grabbing a bag, dashing through a room, and throwing in 27 things you don’t need. Most of us will not have trouble finding 27 things to remove, even if they are as insignificant as mismatched plastic lids, stale crackers or excess twisty ties.
6. Temporarily clear away decorative items if they will be in the way when you cook.
7. Clear your workspaces. Store the dish rack under the sink. Take the teakettle off the stove. List the equipment you will need in the next few weeks (lefse griddle? cookie cutters?) and move unnecessary supplies out for the time being.
8. Clean the grimy stuff. A dishwashing brush, coffee carafe, drip pans from under the stove burners, dish drainer and sink stoppers can all go in the dishwasher. Clean crumbs from the silverware drawers (confession: I have been known to use the vacuum hose for this). Move towels and rugs to the laundry. Wipe off the stove, polish the fridge doors, and clean the floor. If you have time, wipe down the cabinets.
9. Ask yourself: “What would visitors see if they looked at my kitchen?” A Virginia friend who cleans houses for a living suggested taking a photo of the kitchen; you will see clutter you normally overlook. There is nothing wrong with a fridge covered with magnets and pictures, but there is also nothing wrong with temporarily removing them all to make the space look peaceful.
10. Move stuff off the windowsills. Spray windows with a vinegar-water solution and use crumpled newspapers to wipe them clean.
11. Maintain while cooking. Do not let pots and baking dishes pile up. Put them in the dishwasher or wash them in the sink as you go.
12. Finally, set out inexpensive new potholders and dishtowels. Even if the old ones are clean, they don’t brighten the kitchen like new ones.
If you simply do not have time for everything on the above list, pick some for the next couple of weeks, and do the rest after Thanksgiving. If possible, enlist the family to help.
These hints are sanity savers to act on before the holidays; they are not meant to involve deep cleaning. However, if you can keep up the momentum with an extra 10 or 15 minutes each day, you can avoid holiday mayhem again next year.
(Please, just don’t tell anybody that I use the vacuum hose in my silverware drawers, OK?)
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.