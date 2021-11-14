Conquer kitchen clutter before the holidays

In case you are not busy enough, did you notice that Thanksgiving is in November this year, followed by Christmas a month later?

For most people, those dates involve cooking, baking or entertaining. That can be daunting if, like me, you battle kitchen clutter.

We justify our messiness by telling ourselves that kitchen chaos is the domicile of a creative cook. But even creativity needs a clean canvas.

I have gathered wisdom from friends and how-to books, and here is some good news: In the next two weeks, you can turn your kitchen into a peaceful, tidy place that is ready for the holidays.

1. Start with the dirty dishes. The first thing to do is fill the dishwasher, according to “Sink Reflections” author Marla Cilley. While the dishwasher is running, fill the sink with hot, soapy water and wash whatever did not fit in the machine. Dry and put them all away.

2. If you have Christmas dishes, put them in the cupboard in place of your everyday dishes. Temporarily pack away the everyday dishes in boxes. Enjoy all your meals on Christmas dishes for the next six weeks or so. You can switch them back after New Year’s.

3. Once you have done all the dishes, polish the sink. Cilley is adamant that there is something refreshing about having a shiny sink.

4. Remove what does not belong. Pieces of mail, homework, flowerpots, laundry, veterinary supplies, toys – move anything that is not food-related to another room. (If putting it where it belongs will delay your work, put it in a laundry basket or a tote, carry it to the basement and sort it later. Right now, your focus is on the kitchen.)