Cathy Johnson says that if she could hit rewind in life, she wouldn’t change a thing.

She stopped writing a column for Hoard’s Dairyman four decades ago, but Johnson’s stories live on in a collection she published during the pandemic.

Her book, “If I Could Hit Rewind in Life,” became so popular that it has been through four printings since first published in 2021.

“I’m still in awe that people actually want to read about milking cows and chasing kids and never having a dime to your name,” Johnson said.

She should not be surprised that fans enjoy her collection of Hoard’s Dairyman columns from 1980 to 1996. Her winsome writing style offers an engaging distraction from the world’s discouraging news, and it inspires readers’ nostalgia for their own busy days of farming and raising families.

The book is easy to read in snippets, with each chapter a standalone tale, reprinted from her Hoard’s Dairyman columns. Readers will chuckle and commiserate with stories such as “Dairy Farm Wives Shouldn’t Take Stress Tests,” “I Wonder if Cows Anticipate Having Babies Like Women Do,” “I’d Rather Have an IRS Audit Than Be Sent for Parts,” and “Petunia and the Milk Inspector Didn’t Get Along.”

When I talked with Johnson on the phone this winter, she was recovering from knee replacement surgery at her home in Appleton, Wisconsin. Now 73, Johnson isn’t tending registered Holsteins anymore, but she says that if she was to be sent back in time, she would live the same life again: marry the 4-H sheep competitor who became her high school sweetheart, build a dairy farm with him at Avoka, Wisconsin, and rear five children with a menagerie of other livestock.

Loving her life brought Johnson a bit of fame on the front page of a September 1994 article in the (Madison) Wisconsin State Journal.

“The newspaper had a contest, asking ‘if you won the lottery, would you quit your job?’ I wrote that I was a full-time farm wife and would never quit in a heartbeat,” Johnson said. “They couldn’t believe I would keep farming, so they came to the farm to do a feature story about me.”

The photo from that article – Johnson in a red blouse with rosy cheeks and a girl-next-door smile, with Holsteins grazing a lush green pasture behind her – became her book’s cover illustration.

She got the columnist job when Hoard’s Dairyman, published out of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, was looking for a new feature writer, and a reader mentioned Johnson. The recommendation came from the fan of a weekly column, “Country Chatter by Katie,” that she wrote for two local newspapers.

Then-associate editor Steven Larson came to the farm to meet her. Johnson and her husband, Jerry, were milking 100 cows and had four young children at the time.

“The barn and the milkhouse were always neat, but the house was always a disaster with four little kids,” she remembers. Her go-to strategy for preparing for guests was to “hide and tuck away everything in sight” and bake a pan of brownies from a mix, to mask any barn odors in the kitchen.

The magazine staff took a family portrait and interviewed Johnson to introduce her as their new “female feature writer.” When husband Jerry learned she was to be paid $150 per column twice a month – a small fortune in 1980s dollars – he bought her an electric typewriter.

She kept writing a newspaper column, but for Hoard’s “I couldn’t just ramble on about the new library in town,” she said. The magazine expected her to accent agriculture – and though readers found themselves both laughing and crying at her relatable tales of child-rearing, housekeeping, and farming foibles, she was expected to put a positive spin on rural life.

“There were times I would submit a story and they would reject it, or make me revise it,” she said. For example, she wrote about a hired hand who left one midday and never returned, leaving the family overwhelmed with milking and fieldwork at a time when Johnson was pregnant with baby No. 5.

“I was counting on this guy to help, and I was bitter and disgusted.”

The Hoard’s staff critiqued the story as looking “like I was making a judgment about all hired help,” and they didn’t want to send that message to their readers, many of whom are employees on dairy farms, Johnson said. They requested she rewrite the column, focusing on how the family managed through a tough time.

“It was a lesson for me. I didn’t realize, when I wrote it, how negative I was.”

Writing for an international publication meant Johnson heard from readers all over the world. Some became her pen pals, including a reader from an Israeli cooperative farm in the Golan Heights. (One of those pen pals was my mother, who had written a letter to Hoard’s Dairyman praising one of Johnson’s columns. Mom and Johnson began corresponding, first through the postal service and later through email, and have kept in touch since. They even met in person a couple of times.)

The family stopped milking in 1997, and Johnson went to work for the postal service while her husband got a job in law enforcement. In 2007, he was killed in a tree-cutting accident. Her children encouraged her to put together a book of her past columns. “It took 40 years of those magazines sitting in a tub” before Johnson heeded her children’s advice, which was also a way to honor the memory of Jerry, whom she calls her “heavenly angel.”

“When you’re farming together, you’re harnessed physically, mentally, and emotionally. You need to be a team, no matter what you’re thinking. You have to be compassionate with the partner who’s with you.”

She had saved money to publish the book, and she consulted an Appleton publishing company for help in preparing it for print, obtaining reprint permissions and an ISBN number, and digitally conveying it to a printer in Madison, Wisconsin.

“When they put it all together, I stood there and started crying,” she said. “I couldn’t believe this was my book.” She did a book-signing at a local deli and bakery in Richland Center, Wisconsin, in August 2021, and set up tables at local craft fairs. Her self-published book has sold nearly 2,000 copies.

“I never would have believed it would have launched like that. So many readers have called or sent me notes” of appreciation, she said.

Johnson has words of encouragement for other farmers who dream of writing their stories. It’s not necessary to consult big-name publishers whose price tags are in the thousands of dollars; self-publishing a book is achievable, she said.

“You’ve got the material,” she said. “Start by jotting down your memories. If you’re not comfortable with the wording, get a college English major to help you with a structured sentence. Talk with other local people who have published a book.”

“Do not talk yourself out of it. Otherwise, the next generation is not going to know your dreams and memories.”

“If I Could Hit Rewind in Life” is available for $20 plus $5 shipping, by emailing Johnson at countrychatter@hotmail.com or by calling her at 608-604-2711.