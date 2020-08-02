Prairie kids above a certain age remember walking the fields in late spring to pick rocks that, if left in in place, would damage planting and cultivating equipment. Picking rocks is not a fun chore; but just after World War II, builders with artistic talent turned those nuisance stones into sturdy buildings that have grown more beautiful with age.

Northeastern South Dakota is home to several of these structures. Some are difficult to approach, either because they are on private lake property or because the roads near them are sometimes under water. However, it is easy to access the ones built in town. Next time you travel through Day County on U.S. 12 or S.D. 25, factor in a bit of extra time to admire these fieldstone buildings. Three were featured in the July 17 issue of Tri-State Neighbor. Here are some more.

+5 Field stone houses make for hometown charm Sometimes I dream of spending a couple of months in a quaint bed-and-breakfast in a pictures…

Izaak Walton Clubhouse: West Highway 12, Webster.

“We get a lot of comments on our building,” says retired schoolteacher David Trefz, who has held nearly every office in the Day County organization.

The Izaak Walton League, named after an English naturalist, was founded in 1922 as a national conservation organization whose goal was to stop the degradation of waterways in the U.S.

The Webster chapter was organized in 1945. Trefz says club minutes record that Jonas Keeble, his son Richard Keeble Sr., and Ben Red Bear were the Native American expert stonemasons hired to build the clubhouse in 1947.

State Rep. Tamara St. John of Sisseton, archivist and historian for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, has photos that were taken when the building was under construction, including a stone boat laden with the local fieldstone used in the structure. Richard Keeble is St. John’s grandfather. She says her grandfather showed her several rock structures that he helped build in the area, including walls at Sica Hollow State Park.

The Izaak Walton building comprises a wall of poured concrete on the inside, with a second wall of rock and mortar on the outside. Knotty pine lines the inside walls of the 2,500-square-foot clubhouse.

According to club records, when money for digging the basement ran short, volunteers used shovels and wheelbarrows to finish the job.

Membership numbers for the Day County chapter reached more than 400 in the 1950s and 1960s but dwindled to about half a dozen a few years ago, Trefz says. The club recently increased its membership by hosting 4-Hers enrolled in shooting sports. There is an archery range on the main floor and an air gun range in the basement. Shooters also practice at the club’s outdoor ranges.

The club has been raising money for renovation and upkeep of the iconic building, Trefz says. Members were off to a good start in fundraising with several successful fish fries in 2019, but they had to temporarily halt serving meals when COVID-19 hit this spring.

There is a peculiar design among the rocks on the east end of the building. The design looks a little like an acorn with a rock embedded in the middle that resembles a skull.

“We don’t know if it was a fun idea that someone dreamt up when they did it, or whether it had some meaning,” Trefz says. Perhaps no one knows why, but St. John knows how it got there. “My grandfather told me that there was a rock that he found looked like a skull, and he placed it there,” she says.

Roslyn Lutheran Church: 721 Main St., Roslyn

According to the 1981 tome “Day County History,” the church building was constructed in 1942-43, but the congregation had been established long before that. Norwegian pioneers established Grenville Lutheran Church in 1883 and constructed their first church building in Grenville Township the late 1880s. In 1916, the congregation moved the building to Roslyn. After a fire, the congregation built the rock church that stands today on the south end of Main Street.

My father, Glenn Hagen, recalls that as a young boy he helped haul rocks to be dumped in the foundation. Dad notes that the expertise of the masons, Flink Bros. of Morton, Minn., is evidenced in the uniform mortar spacing between stones; each rock was carefully chosen to fit exactly with the ones next to it. A carpentry crew led by Jake Dedrickson of Webster did the rest of the construction.

Dad remembers being especially impressed with the homemade air compressor, made from a four-cylinder car engine. Two cylinders comprised the compressor, while two cylinders provided the power. The stoneworkers used the compressor to split the rocks that form the flat outer walls of the church building. Church members salvaged the bell from the original Grenville Township structure; it still occupies the tower.

“After all these years there’s not a crack to be found,” in the church walls, says longtime church member Sharon Monshaugen of Roslyn.

The Lutheran group’s last formal worship service was held in 2014, but a new congregation meets there now. Monshaugen’s husband, Wes, leads worship for the Roslyn Community Christian Church, which meets every Sunday at 10:30, and which offers Bible study every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Worship is followed by a community dinner on the first Sunday of each month. Visitors are always welcome, and Wes says the church is available for weddings, funerals, and other events.

Take a moment to look closely to the right and the left of the church’s front door, where you will see two flat stones about the diameter of a silver dollar. Dad’s uncle, Clarence Hagen, brought the rocks back from Europe after serving in World War I. They were cut, polished, and engraved with crosses to adorn the entrance.

Wait, there’s more! Watch for more rock structures in a future column. If you know about other stone buildings in the TSN readership area, I would like to hear from you. Send photos and details to prairiefork@gmail.com.

If you would like to read more about more Day County rock structures and the Keeble stonemasons, South Dakota Magazine wrote about Pickerel Lake’s stone walls a few years ago. The article can be found at https://www.southdakotamagazine.com/pickerel-lake