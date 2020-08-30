Good planning is supposed to help fend off dire situations, but anyone with a sweet tooth has probably faced a cookie emergency more than once.
You know the feeling – you want something sweet but there’s nothing in the house to satisfy the craving.
Here’s an easy remedy: If you have a box of cake mix and two other ingredients, you can have fresh cookies within about 20 minutes.
This recipe, copied several years ago from the side of a Pillsbury cake mix box, is so versatile that there is almost no limit to the flavor of cookies to bake. Plus, it is easy enough to let the children come up with creative flavor combinations and do the mixing. (Be sure to supervise them around the hot oven.)
Even you’re not experiencing a cookie emergency, it’s a good way to use up cake mix and add-ins that have been sitting too long in the back of the cupboard.
Cake Mix Cookies
1 package (15.25 to 18.25 oz.) cake mix, any flavor
1⁄3 cup vegetable oil, canola oil or corn oil
2 eggs
Stir cake mix, oil and eggs with a spoon until well blended. Use a cookie scoop or drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 3 inches apart on greased cookie sheet to make 16 to 18 cookies.
Bake in preheated 375-degee oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until puffed and almost no indentation remains when touched.
Cool about 1 minute; remove from cookie sheet and let cool completely. Frost if desired.
Notes: Do not limit yourself to chocolate, white or yellow mix. Other mixes such as spice, devil’s food, strawberry, or party cake with colored sprinkles all make delicious cookies.
Optional: Add one of the following ingredients when stirring:
• ½ cup chocolate, white, peanut butter, butterscotch, cherry, or other flavored baking chips
• ½ cup raisins, nuts, dried cranberries, or coconut
• 2 to 3 teaspoons liquid flavoring, such as maple, orange, lemon, or strawberry (most of these flavorings are best added to white or yellow mix)