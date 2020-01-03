A relative came up with an antidote for the discouragement she felt when her grown children couldn’t be home for the holidays. “I decided that whenever they do come, it’s a holiday,” she said. Sometimes it was Christmas in March, and it was fun.
If you’re celebrating belatedly this year, remember to keep an eye open for someone who’s new in the area, or someone who is alone. Invite them to join you. It doesn’t matter if yours is not a Hallmark house or the food isn’t fancy. As we know, it’s just nice to be included.
Now to actual lemons: We do a happy dance when friends or relatives in warm states ship us a box of lemons, but when that doesn’t happen, no matter. Citrus fruits are usually less expensive in the store this time of year.
When life gives me lemons, I make lemon curd. It’s easy to preserve in jars and use later to top waffles, gingerbread or yogurt, or to use as tart or pie filling. Years ago, a graduate school friend gave me the cookbook which is the source for this recipe.
Lemon Curd
1 cup sugar
6 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons grated lemon peel
4 tablespoons butter
3 eggs, beaten
Combine the ingredients in the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Stir until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon. Spoon into hot sterilized jars, allowing 1⁄4-inch headroom. Seal and refrigerate until ready to use. Lemon curd will keep for several weeks in the refrigerator.
Note: I usually double the ingredients so there is enough to eat some now and store some in a jar for later.
Makes about 1 ¾ cups
Source: The Boston Symphony Cookbook
German Stollen
The Norwegian half of me loves lefse and kringle, but the German half craves stollen, a sweet bread that can be found in some bakeries and specialty stores over the holidays. A few years ago, I combined a couple of recipes and come up with my own time-consuming but authentic-tasting version. I usually don’t make it until this time of year, when I have more time to bake and can enjoy it undistracted by all those December goodies.
German Stollen
1 cup milk
1 egg
¾ teaspoon almond extract or rum flavoring
4 teaspoons margarine or butter
3 cups bread flour
4 teaspoons brown sugar
1 ½ teaspoons finely grated lemon peel
1 ½ teaspoons finely grated orange peel
¾ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground mace
1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
1 teaspoon active dry yeast or bread machine yeast
½ cup dark raisins or currants
½ cup slivered almonds
½ cup diced candied cherries, or mixed candied fruits and peels
1 7-ounce tube almond paste or marzipan (optional)
Use the dough cycle on the bread machine to mix the ingredients, then follow directions below. Or mix, knead and let rise until double in bulk as for regular bread (you don’t have to use a bread machine).
Roll dough into a rectangle about 9 by 18 inches. Spread a tube of marzipan or almond paste down the center. With kitchen shears, cut sides toward center in strips 3 inches long and 1 inch wide. Fold strips over filling, alternating from side to side.; the result will look like a braid. Place on greased or parchment-lined cookie sheet; let rise until doubled. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Cool on wire rack and then sprinkle with sifted powdered sugar or glaze with powdered sugar icing.
Notes: You can also find almond filling in a can at grocery stores; it is softer than almond paste but would be an acceptable substitute. You can omit the marzipan/almond paste if you wish, but still shape the bread so it looks like a braid. Don’t omit the mace and the cardamom; they are what really make this taste like German stollen.