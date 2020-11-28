It’s probably this way everywhere: Somebody just down the road or in the next county is doing something fascinating and we are too busy to notice.
Take Mark Levsen of Webster, for instance. I got to know him and Joyce when he was a church musician, and when she was a sign language interpreter for schools. Yep, they had adopted a couple of cute kids from Russia. Yep, I’d had coffee with them a few times. And yep, Joyce used to come out to the farm to pluck rhubarb.
You know, regular stuff.
But I didn’t slow down enough to pay attention to what they really love doing, until we at the Tri-State Neighbor started looking for locally made products to tell you about. If you want to shop for unique, locally made gifts this Christmas – or any time of year – you can find them practically next door.
Mark was interviewed this fall on TV about his woodcarving business, and I was blown away by the beautiful handmade crosses and prairie landscapes depicting windmills, farmsteads, bison and wildlife. He uses basswood from Grenville, South Dakota for his hardwood scenes and carves rustic crosses and music boxes out of cottonwood bark.
I was most fascinated when he described slicing cross sections of the knotty portions of cottonwood twigs. The results are beautiful, tiny five-point stars that Mark uses to decorate his Christmas music boxes depicting Bethlehem scenes.
“All of our supply the last few years has come from a farm in North Dakota that lost many cottonwood trees due to straight-line winds,” Joyce said. “We have fantastic customers who tell us of usable cottonwood bark from downed trees.
“In the past we have used bark from South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Wyoming as well.”
Mark also specializes in handmade mahogany crosses that can be personalized for milestones such as a baptism, wedding, anniversary, holiday, birthday, confirmation or first communion.
Mark taught himself woodcarving as a hobby after bringing home an intricately hand-carved cross from Russia, purchased during a trip to adopt one of their children.
“He put it on the wall and said, ‘I want to do that! I’m going to learn how to carve.’” Joyce said. “He bought a few tools and books and started doing a few shows just for fun. When he put two pieces of bark together to make crosses and carved Scripture on them, the response was instantly successful.”
That idea, Joyce said, became the backbone of the business when Mark turned carving into a job in 2010.
Joyce, who joined Mark in the business full time in 2015, does the varnishing and keeps busy cutting stars, making nail centers for the crosses, maintaining their Etsy online store, and handling shipping. “I just don’t carve,” she said. “I leave all of that up to Mark.”
They offer Mark’s carvings online, and the turnaround time – even for personalized items – is fast. See for yourself at marklevsenart.com and w.
If you are not an online shopper, the Levsens also take good old-fashioned phone calls at 605-590-0948.
•••
Now to something else that has been right under my nose. I had seen “South Dakota Pizza” in stores but didn’t give it much thought until I talked with the people behind the label, Roger and Lori Pietz of Scotland. They opened Pietz’s Kuchen Kitchen in their basement in 2008, looking for a source of income after getting out of the farming business.
“We didn’t know how it would go,” Roger said. “We thought we would just sell a few kuchen to friends.” Little did they dream that their business selling homemade, additive-free, ethnic pastries and pizzas would become nationally known.
Kuchen, which is South Dakota’s state nosh, is a breadlike pastry, often with a custard-fruit filling. The recipe was handed down in Roger’s family, descendants of German settlers who fled to the Dakotas from Russia a century ago. Kolaches, also with a sweet yeast-dough base, are a Czech tradition, a nod to Lori’s side of the family.
But did you know pizza is a South Dakota specialty? Well, at least Pietz pizza is. Roger and Lori use nearly all South Dakota ingredients in their pizza, including cheese from Dimock, flaxseed from Raymond, seasonings from a Gettysburg grocer and honey from Yankton.
The Pietzes market their goodies in the freezer cases of about 60 stores throughout the state. They also take phone orders for mailing at 605-583-3130. The frozen products are shipped in foam coolers with ice packs, and they transport especially well in winter for holiday giving.
Roger and Lori keep two full-time employees busy, as well as their sons and grandsons, who have been involved in the business over the years. Their Scotland store has seen traffic from every state in the union. They bake about 1,500 kuchen and 700 packages of kolaches each month. Pizza is their newest endeavor, and they say it’s wildly popular, selling upwards of 2,500 pizzas a month.
They’ve been featured in several magazines and news media over the past years – indeed, when I caught up with them this month, they had just gotten off the phone after visiting with another reporter.
It’s evident the Pietzes love what they do, but even more apparent is the love they have for their customers. “We have met wonderful people,” Roger said. “We have so many special customers and they all have a story. I can’t believe how many good people there are out there.”
See more at kuchenkitchen.com or at facebook.com/pietzkuchenkitchen.