Ground beef is perennial mealtime favorite

When our sons were small, their father and I took them to a couple of minor league baseball games played by the Salem (Virginia) Red Sox. At one game, marketers were handing out coupons for a dollar off a package of Hamburger Helper. My boys got their hands on a dozen or so of those coupons.

Hamburger Helper was on sale for 99 cents at the grocery store later that month. Tax notwithstanding, we reckoned that the store paid us a penny for each package we bought.

Do the kids remember anything about the baseball games? Not a bit, but two decades later, they still talk about that good deal we got on Hamburger Helper.

Handy as it may be to fix supper from a box, my family has a couple of favorite ground beef recipes that we like better than a packaged meal.