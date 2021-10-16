Honor Flight is mission of a lifetime

Reactions from passersby

Honor Flight supplies wheelchairs for the veterans, even if they don’t normally use one, because the day can be long and exhausting for them. It was interesting how people reacted as I was pushing my father-in-law Glenn Hagen – who served during the Korean War era – from one site to another. So many stopped what they were doing and thanked him for his service. They were people of all ages – from young kids in their teens to people in their 30s, 40s and older. When we were making our way through Reagan Airport, people would stop and clap for the veterans and thank them for their service.

By 3:30 p.m. Glenn and I had visited all the sites and decided to get some ice cream for me and a slushy for Glenn to cool off. It was 85 degrees and humid. As we stood in line, a man approached and asked us what we planned to buy. After we told him, he said that he would very much appreciate it if we would let him buy it for us to thank Glenn for his service and me for looking after a veteran.

Back at Reagan National Airport, the pilot in command of our flight came out to talk with the veterans, walking from one group to the next. He said that he was excited to be able to pilot an Honor Flight. His entire family were veterans, all pilots in the Navy, and he said it was a privilege and an honor for him to serve the veterans. He loved talking with them until he finally said he needed to go back to the plane and get it ready to go.

While our flight was traveling back to Sioux Falls there was a mail call where each veteran was handed an envelope with letters thanking them for their service. Although there certainly were letters that simply said ‘thank you for your service’ I was surprised to realize while watching one veteran go through his mail that many of the letters said much more. There were letters that were five pages long, single spaced, carefully handwritten in cursive on special stationery. I can only imagine what the letter said, but I’m sure it told the veteran how much his service meant to them and how proud they were of them.