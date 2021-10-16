Honor Flight is mission of a lifetime

I’m happy to introduce my husband, Kirk Evenson, as guest columnist in this issue. He accompanied my father on the first Midwest Honor Flight operated after 18 months of postponements because of the pandemic. Dad served with the U.S. Army in the Panama Canal Zone in the mid-1950s. After he was discharged, he returned to operate the family dairy farm in Day County for over 40 years. The next Midwest Honor Flight is scheduled for Oct. 9.
It was my privilege and honor to be my father-in-law’s guardian on the Midwest Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 18. Midwest Honor Flight is a 100% volunteer organization in northwestern Iowa, South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota dedicated to providing veterans with respect, honor and closure with an all-expenses-paid trip to our nation’s capital.
It was an amazing one-day trip that started Friday night with a dinner and program at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. We then got up at 2 a.m. Saturday so we meet for check-in by 3:30 a.m. and be shuttled to Joe Foss Field where we had a sack breakfast – ham and cheese sandwich with fruit cup and granola bars – prepared by Doornink-Brunsting Unit 199, American Legion Auxiliary of Sioux Center, Iowa.
Our chartered flight left Sioux Falls at 5:30 a.m. When we landed at Reagan National Airport, we were greeted with a water cannon salute – two aviation class fire engines on either side sent jets of water over our plane as it taxied to the terminal – while the staff on the ground were all clapping, waving American flags and placing their hands over their hearts.
As we made our way to our buses, people stopped what they were doing and lined the path, clapping for the veterans, with some waving posters and thanking them for their service.
At each memorial on our tour, the veterans associated with that branch of service would line up to have a group photo taken. Thus at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial – showing the raising of the U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima – the Marines had their picture taken.
At Arlington National Cemetery it was sobering to see grave markers as far as the eye could see. While there, the veterans watched the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Throughout the ceremony, performed with exceptional precision and timing, the audience did not make a single sound out of respect to the guard and the Unknown Soldier.
The 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment has guarded the Tomb of the Unknowns continuously 24 hours a day, seven days a week since July 2, 1937, no matter the weather, no matter the situation – including terrorist attacks.
We then visited the U.S. Air Force Memorial – also located in Arlington, Virginia, with a view of the Pentagon. The memorial is a beautifully artistic design representing reaching for the stars, soaring above the earth and executing a bomb burst maneuver such as that performed by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
In the afternoon we spent most of our time at the World War II Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Korean War Memorial is currently under construction but we were still able to walk around it and see how the project is progressing and what the plans are.
Reactions from passersby
Honor Flight supplies wheelchairs for the veterans, even if they don’t normally use one, because the day can be long and exhausting for them. It was interesting how people reacted as I was pushing my father-in-law Glenn Hagen – who served during the Korean War era – from one site to another. So many stopped what they were doing and thanked him for his service. They were people of all ages – from young kids in their teens to people in their 30s, 40s and older. When we were making our way through Reagan Airport, people would stop and clap for the veterans and thank them for their service.
By 3:30 p.m. Glenn and I had visited all the sites and decided to get some ice cream for me and a slushy for Glenn to cool off. It was 85 degrees and humid. As we stood in line, a man approached and asked us what we planned to buy. After we told him, he said that he would very much appreciate it if we would let him buy it for us to thank Glenn for his service and me for looking after a veteran.
Back at Reagan National Airport, the pilot in command of our flight came out to talk with the veterans, walking from one group to the next. He said that he was excited to be able to pilot an Honor Flight. His entire family were veterans, all pilots in the Navy, and he said it was a privilege and an honor for him to serve the veterans. He loved talking with them until he finally said he needed to go back to the plane and get it ready to go.
While our flight was traveling back to Sioux Falls there was a mail call where each veteran was handed an envelope with letters thanking them for their service. Although there certainly were letters that simply said ‘thank you for your service’ I was surprised to realize while watching one veteran go through his mail that many of the letters said much more. There were letters that were five pages long, single spaced, carefully handwritten in cursive on special stationery. I can only imagine what the letter said, but I’m sure it told the veteran how much his service meant to them and how proud they were of them.
A jubilant welcome home
Once we arrived in Sioux Falls we made our way through the terminal and were greeted by members of the Patriot Guard Riders standing at attention with American flags, while the Dakota District Pipes and Drums group played what sounded like “Scotland the Brave.” It was very moving for the veterans to have such beautiful music accompany them as they returned.
We boarded four school buses and then got a motorcycle police escort, and a Patriot Guard Riders escort back to the Sioux Falls Arena where all of the buses drove right into the building and were met by hundreds of people cheering and welcoming them home. They cheered. And cheered. And cheered. And waved and jumped up and down. I saw young kids excitedly pointing to their grandfathers while waving posters welcoming them home.
As we were leaving the arena floor, each veteran was called over to a table and given a framed certificate commemorating their Honor Flight.
I would like to mention one of two World War II veterans on the trip with us. I sat with his grandson who told me in the morning as we flew to D.C. that his grandfather was 97 years old and had made it clear that he did not want to sit in a wheelchair. He would walk “thank you very much!” His grandson eventually convinced him it would be a very long day in a hot sun and got him to spend some time riding along.
He told me that when his grandpa finished his basic training, he flew from a part of the country where it was quite warm up to Minot, North Dakota, and then hitchhiked from Minot to Sioux Falls in weather that was 20- to 30-degrees below zero. Oh - my - goodness!
When we talked at the end of the day the grandson told me that his grandfather had enjoyed the trip but found it annoying that all the media outlets kept wanting to interview him, video record him, and kept asking him questions. He didn’t understand why.
When all the veterans had gathered at the base of the Lincoln Memorial for their group picture, a man came up and began asking us what this was all about. We explained that these were veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War who were part of an Honor Flight. The man appeared to be in his 30s and sounded like he was from Italy. He said that whenever he heard that there was a World War II veteran nearby that he had to go and meet them and thank them for their service.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.