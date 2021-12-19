Imperfect nativity scenes mimic life

When I opened the tubs of Christmas decorations for the first time at our house a year ago after marrying Kirk, I discovered half a dozen nativity sets representing a variety of cultures. I didn’t bring decorations with me when I moved back to Sioux Falls five years ago, and thus unpacking the delightful miniatures at my new home felt – well – like Christmas.
Combined with a miniature set that my friends mailed the year I moved here, and with the 1960s angels from my Roslyn Sunday School teacher Mrs. Johnson, we have several interpretations of the manger scene.
Last week I decided to set up all the Marys, Josephs, babies, wise men, shepherds, and other mammals (there’s even a buffalo calf) for a holy family reunion photo. That’s when it occurred to me that a nativity scene has been central to all my Christmases.
The first set I remember is a 1950s fold-out cardboard creche with brittle plastic figurines. It sat on the buffet in our farmhouse, and it was fragile enough that we were not allowed to play with it. I looked it up on eBay last week, and someone was trying to sell one just like it for $35, but nobody was bidding.
In the 1970s, Mom joined a ceramics class in town, where she spent weeks carefully creating a nativity set that my schoolmate Gary suspects is based on an Italian Renaissance painting. The figurines have been lovingly packed and unpacked each year, and they grace the living room table again this month.
For a decade or so we used Lincoln Logs to build a three-sided shed to shelter Baby Jesus and his ceramic family, eventually upscaling them to a store-bought barn.
Dad built a plywood shed for the porcelain set my own children grew up with. The structure was complete with a cord and a Christmas bulb hidden in the roofline. Before the kids were born, we were given two nativity sets, so there was always one which the children were allowed to play with. The animals in that scene were not limited to sheep and donkeys: I distinctly recall a hippopotamus and a gorilla joining the shepherds to worship the newborn king.
Then there was the nativity scene posed by the youngsters at Roslyn Lutheran Church: Joseph and the shepherds in plaid bathrobes, Mary in a blue fabric veil, and an angel with a tinsel halo. At certain ages, the children were assigned a “Christmas piece” to memorize – a line of verse that we declaimed while the not-always-cherubic holy family gazed at a doll in swaddling clothes.
I cannot recall my Christmas piece – but ask my father and I wager he still has it memorized.
That little Roslyn church is where I learned to love carols and where I learned to avoid singeing my brother’s hair on candles in paper holders that didn’t completely protect our fingers from hot wax. It’s where the Luther Leaguers did not have any trouble identifying us when they distributed presents from under the Christmas tree, because they knew all of us by name. And somebody – was it Santa? or the ushers? – sent each of us home with a brown paper bag stuffed with peanuts in the shell, an apple, just one chocolate bonbon, and – one year – a tree ornament in the shape of a tiny nativity scene.
Years later, when working at Day County’s Reporter & Farmer, I wrote about the damage vandals had done to a life-size wooden nativity set in the church yard on Webster’s Main Street. A fellow in the congregation took the broken two-dimensional figures home to his garage, carefully reinforced them with wood splints, and painted over their wounds.
Now, on evening walks in our neighborhood, I enjoy seeing the lights and wreaths, but among my favorites are the large plastic figures, lit up from the inside, depicting the nativity scene. We owned a set for a while in Virginia, but we decided it’s more fun to admire them on other people’s lawns. They don’t stay up, their light bulbs go out, and they are bulky to store.
Come to think of it, most nativities are imperfect, but isn’t that the way life is?
We think gorillas and hippos do not belong in the manger scene. Shepherds get rambunctious in their plaid bathrobes. A bruised and bandaged wise man certainly does not look regal. The plastic light-up figures in the yard tumble and unplug themselves in the wind.
Joseph and Mary didn’t have the benefit of electricity when they laid Jesus in a manger: Not even one single Christmas tree bulb for a night light.
But the little Jesus, sleeping in the proverbial hay, is the same Lord who created apes and hippos and electricity. He joined humanity to usher in his kingdom for broken kings, to light the way for people who fall over in the cold and cannot let their light shine, and to whisper comfort to children who get tongue-tied when it’s time to say their Christmas verse.
Sometimes we don’t offer him much more than a barn made of Lincoln Logs. Thank heaven he does not mind mingling with misfits.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.