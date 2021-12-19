Imperfect nativity scenes mimic life

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I opened the tubs of Christmas decorations for the first time at our house a year ago after marrying Kirk, I discovered half a dozen nativity sets representing a variety of cultures. I didn’t bring decorations with me when I moved back to Sioux Falls five years ago, and thus unpacking the delightful miniatures at my new home felt – well – like Christmas.

Combined with a miniature set that my friends mailed the year I moved here, and with the 1960s angels from my Roslyn Sunday School teacher Mrs. Johnson, we have several interpretations of the manger scene.

Last week I decided to set up all the Marys, Josephs, babies, wise men, shepherds, and other mammals (there’s even a buffalo calf) for a holy family reunion photo. That’s when it occurred to me that a nativity scene has been central to all my Christmases.

The first set I remember is a 1950s fold-out cardboard creche with brittle plastic figurines. It sat on the buffet in our farmhouse, and it was fragile enough that we were not allowed to play with it. I looked it up on eBay last week, and someone was trying to sell one just like it for $35, but nobody was bidding.

In the 1970s, Mom joined a ceramics class in town, where she spent weeks carefully creating a nativity set that my schoolmate Gary suspects is based on an Italian Renaissance painting. The figurines have been lovingly packed and unpacked each year, and they grace the living room table again this month.