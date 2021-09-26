Just tired of being tired

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Raise your hand if you wake up around 3 a.m., your mind racing too much to fall back asleep.

That’s been my problem for at least a quarter of a century.

The usual advice involves less caffeine, adjusted bedtime routines, prayer and meditation, exercise and lack thereof, or counting farm animals. I’ve tried the tricks but almost unfailingly, when I wake up two or three hours after midnight, I can pretty much count on lying there for 90 minutes, the length of an average sleep cycle. Later, when the alarm goes off, I start the day groggy and grumpy.

I am tired of being tired. What a waste of time and mental energy, worrying about things I can’t do anything about in the wee hours anyway.

I have pondered going to another room to read; after all I don’t find time to do all the reading I want, and this might be a solution. But there’s something about getting out of bed and turning on the lights that makes it worse, stretching 90 minutes to three hours of insomnia.

About three years ago, during a spate of sleepless anxiety, I turned on the audio version of a book I wanted to read for work. Lo and behold, the text was just boring enough to lull me to sleep.

I listened the next night, and the next, and it worked. Instead of losing 90 minutes of sleep each night, I lost only about 20.

Since then, I’ve perfected my insomnia-busting method, which accomplishes two things: catching up on both reading and sleep. My system involves earbuds, so I don’t disturb Kirk. The book has to be interesting enough to make me shut off my worries to focus on the words, but soothing enough that I can fall asleep. (No mysteries or thrillers that keep me on the edge of my pillow.)