Mountain cabin is a step back in time

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Don’t long for the good old days, for you don’t know whether they were any better than today.

– Ecclesiastes 7:10, NIV

I don’t doubt that King Solomon, who wrote that line, is right. But it’s difficult, while staying in a beautiful log cabin in Appalachia, to resist the desire to step back in time.

We spent about a week in Roanoke County, Virginia, this spring to attend my son’s college graduation, which coronavirus had pushed back by a year. My friends invited us to stay in their mountain cabin, aptly named The Look Off for its 40-mile views across the Blue Ridge Mountains. Reality was a wonderful surprise compared with what we had visualized as a “cabin.”

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom log house was built in 1935 by Roanoke attorney Frank Rogers Sr. and his wife, Ann Jett, as a summer home for the family to flee the pollen and oppressive heat of the Roanoke Valley.

After this summer, it’s easy to imagine needing an escape in those pre-air-conditioning days. In a circa-1940 Roanoke World News article about the house, journalist Dorothy Coulter reminded readers that “a couple of thousand feet up is as good as a couple of thousand miles northward” and she was right. The Look Off, at about 2,900 feet above sea level, is always at least 8 degrees cooler than the city in the valley (elevation about 1,000 feet), and it gets chilly enough at night to require extra blankets.

Visiting the cabin was like time-traveling to vintage television’s Walton’s Mountain, except on a much grander scale and with modern conveniences such as indoor plumbing and electricity.