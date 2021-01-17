Poore: Love is ageless despite pandemic

After raising his children to adulthood, my grandfather’s twice-widowed brother came home for a visit and took up with the school cook. (As I heard tell, she served the best lunches Roslyn could remember.)
They had been high school sweethearts. Family lore has it that, back in the day, her parents did not approve of him. But those parents were no longer around to object, which gave Uncle Sig and the lunch lady the chance to rewind four decades.
I was in my teens when I attended Uncle Sig’s wedding, and my youthful brain thought they were positively ancient. Certainly, too old to fall in love and get married.
If nothing else is true about me, there is one characteristic you can count on: I change my opinion a lot.
All I had to do was blink, and four of my own decades disappeared. Now I understand how Uncle Sig could pick up where he left off: In my head, I am still 20 (though the rest of my body tries to convince me otherwise).
Thus it came to pass that while the world was having a crazy COVID 2020, I and a wonderful fellow whom I’d met at my job were figuring out how to have a sane COVID wedding.
Last month I was talking with Ellyse Hellinga of Lake Park, Iowa, about her COVID-era wedding. It struck me that one woman (fresh out of college) and another (whose degree is packed in a dusty box somewhere) were approaching weddings from differing ends of the age spectrum. Both of us, however, planned our nuptials in unfamiliar pandemic terrain.
The sizes of the two events are the first contrast. Conscious of COVID-19, Kirk and I first aimed to elope, with zero guests. Ellyse and her fiancé wanted to invite a wide swath of family and friends from their respective home areas of Lake Park and Spencer, but they had to pare down the list to make sure their guests were safe.
“We had to leave some people out,” Ellyse said. “That was one of the most frustrating things.”
In the end, we were a party of seven (including the bride and groom) at a brief ceremony at the Day County Courthouse in northeastern South Dakota.
By contrast, Zach and Ellyse celebrated from daytime into the evening with 200 guests in wide-open spaces at a Spirit Lake wedding venue called The Barn at Okoboji.
Ellyse Knaak graduated at a pandemic distance from South Dakota State University this past May with a degree in general agriculture, and minors in range management, ag business and ag marketing. Zach Hellinga graduated from Lake Area Tech in Watertown, where he studied ag business and precision agriculture. Being sent home in the spring to study remotely was a blessing in disguise, Ellyse said.
“I’m an introvert, and online classes didn’t bother me much,” she said. “We both had cows that had started calving so it was good to be home. It was such a frustrating time but, at the same time, kind of nice.”
On Memorial Day weekend, as they were taking cows to pasture, Zach got down on one knee and proposed.
The engagement was the easy part. Figuring out how and where to have a COVID-safe wedding was the hard part. Zach and Ellyse had already agreed they wanted a barn wedding; little did they know everyone else would have the same idea.
“Everyone (who was planning a 2020 wedding) was changing the venues and times they would get married,” Ellyse said. “There are three barns around here (that are wedding locales); we looked at all three. Two were booked until next summer. The one we got had only two dates open by the time we grabbed it.”
Ellyse and Zach designed some of their rustic decorations themselves. “I was collecting brass candleholders from thrift stores and rummage sales all summer,” she said. Zach and his friends built a wedding arch from barn wood and tin for the ceremony, which took place the weekend after Labor Day.
“My dress was completely opposite of what I had intended on picking out,” Ellyse said. “I wanted zero sparkle and chunky lace. The dress I ended up with was covered in lace and shimmered under the giant chandelier hanging from the top of the barn during our first dance.” Her turquoise ring and cowboy boots both had belonged to her late grandmother, who shared Ellyse’s love for cattle.
The entire bridal party wore cowboy boots in keeping with the country theme, along with long sage green dresses for the women and paisley shirts with dark jeans for the men.
Thankfully, a barn wedding allows for plenty of air circulation and space. A cloudburst forced the party to cancel the procession through Zach’s rustic outdoor arch, but when it was time to tie the knot, the rain had disappeared, and guests could enjoy the ceremony conducted by the Rev. Lee Laaveg of Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer. The ensuing party and dance took place on both the main floor and the hayloft, at appropriate social distances. Ellyse said nobody fell sick after the celebration, to anyone’s knowledge.
At the time, Iowa’s rules for gathering were more relaxed than those of its neighbor to the north, and the Minnesota-based caterer complied with Minnesota regulations. The catering staff wore gloves and masks, and only the servers handled utensils while guests came through the buffet line.
In contrast with Zach and Ellyse’s summerlong plans, Kirk and I picked a date and called the clerk of courts for details. We didn’t need reservations, they said; all we had to do was show up with a marriage license and two witnesses - and make sure we all wore masks.
I wore my mother’s 1956 wedding gown. Three of our four sons, along with my parents, joined us in the courtroom for the nuptials, officiated by a magistrate. None of us had ever attended a courthouse wedding, and we all agreed it was the shortest ceremony we had ever seen.
“I do,” we said; the groom kissed the bride, and we all exited past a defendant waiting to enter the courtroom for her hearing. Mom and Dad hosted a luncheon that included exquisite Christmas wedding cupcakes delivered by a Waubay baker.
We enjoyed our stress-free event, but we are not off the planning hook. We have promised family and friends there will be a party, and a renewal of vows with clergy, when the COVID danger is past.
By then we likely will be back onsite at our jobs, Kirk at one end of the building and I at the other. For now, though, we enjoy married life with a 15-second commute to our home offices.
The post-wedding pace is more frenzied for young newlywed farmers. Ellyse is a grain originator with Pro Cooperative, and Zach is a seed corn dealer who also sells livestock equipment and works for a local farmer.
“He takes care of pigs, and we both have cow-calf (operations),” Ellyse said when we talked before Christmas. “People ask what we do in our free time and I say, ‘What’s free time?’”
Undaunted, they keep the romance going during chores. “Last weekend we sat in the tractor and talked and laughed,” Ellyse said. “And turned dirt.”
COVID-19 may have changed how people got married, but it has not stopped love from blossoming. At the end of our conversation, I asked Ellyse what she would say to anyone planning a pandemic wedding.
“It’s not about the dream wedding,” she replied. “That’s nice, but at the end of the day it’s about getting married to the person you love. That’s all that should matter.”
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.