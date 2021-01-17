Poore: Love is ageless despite pandemic

After raising his children to adulthood, my grandfather’s twice-widowed brother came home for a visit and took up with the school cook. (As I heard tell, she served the best lunches Roslyn could remember.)

They had been high school sweethearts. Family lore has it that, back in the day, her parents did not approve of him. But those parents were no longer around to object, which gave Uncle Sig and the lunch lady the chance to rewind four decades.

I was in my teens when I attended Uncle Sig’s wedding, and my youthful brain thought they were positively ancient. Certainly, too old to fall in love and get married.

If nothing else is true about me, there is one characteristic you can count on: I change my opinion a lot.

All I had to do was blink, and four of my own decades disappeared. Now I understand how Uncle Sig could pick up where he left off: In my head, I am still 20 (though the rest of my body tries to convince me otherwise).

Thus it came to pass that while the world was having a crazy COVID 2020, I and a wonderful fellow whom I’d met at my job were figuring out how to have a sane COVID wedding.

Last month I was talking with Ellyse Hellinga of Lake Park, Iowa, about her COVID-era wedding. It struck me that one woman (fresh out of college) and another (whose degree is packed in a dusty box somewhere) were approaching weddings from differing ends of the age spectrum. Both of us, however, planned our nuptials in unfamiliar pandemic terrain.

The sizes of the two events are the first contrast. Conscious of COVID-19, Kirk and I first aimed to elope, with zero guests. Ellyse and her fiancé wanted to invite a wide swath of family and friends from their respective home areas of Lake Park and Spencer, but they had to pare down the list to make sure their guests were safe.