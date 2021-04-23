Poore: Move over, Scarlett O’Hara & Maria von Trapp

I believe the windows in our house are more well-dressed than I am.

I suppose my clothes look fine if you’re standing a few yards away. But do not look closely at the black-and-white striped top I’m wearing as I write this.

It is a short-sleeved T-style that is long enough so there is not bare skin showing above my jeans. The fabric is wrapped on the front, creating a flattering cut. It makes me look thinner, enabling me to hide a second piece of dessert.

It would be a nice top, except that the cheaply sewn, poor quality knit has pilled, becoming rough and matted with miniscule balls like you see on some sweaters.

By contrast, the curtains at our house are handmade of quality fabric, and they are as beautiful after washings and ironings as they were when new.

Have you noticed that clothes are not what they used to be?

I once overheard two young women talking about shopping at a store (which I shall not identify, but whose name rhymes with “cold gravy”) for what they called “disposable clothes.”

They are right, I thought. Wash those clothes once and they don’t fit anymore. You must give them away or cut them into cleaning rags.

This spring while browsing at the library, I picked up “Over-Dressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion,” by Elizabeth Cline. The book was published a decade ago, but what Cline writes appears as true today as when she researched it.

For much of the 20th century, most dresses worn by American women were made in New York City, Cline says. Then designers moved their factories overseas and by the early 2000s, apparel manufacturing was one of the fastest-dying industries in the U.S.