Poore: Move over, Scarlett O’Hara & Maria von Trapp

I believe the windows in our house are more well-dressed than I am.
I suppose my clothes look fine if you’re standing a few yards away. But do not look closely at the black-and-white striped top I’m wearing as I write this.
It is a short-sleeved T-style that is long enough so there is not bare skin showing above my jeans. The fabric is wrapped on the front, creating a flattering cut. It makes me look thinner, enabling me to hide a second piece of dessert.
It would be a nice top, except that the cheaply sewn, poor quality knit has pilled, becoming rough and matted with miniscule balls like you see on some sweaters.
By contrast, the curtains at our house are handmade of quality fabric, and they are as beautiful after washings and ironings as they were when new.
Have you noticed that clothes are not what they used to be?
I once overheard two young women talking about shopping at a store (which I shall not identify, but whose name rhymes with “cold gravy”) for what they called “disposable clothes.”
They are right, I thought. Wash those clothes once and they don’t fit anymore. You must give them away or cut them into cleaning rags.
This spring while browsing at the library, I picked up “Over-Dressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion,” by Elizabeth Cline. The book was published a decade ago, but what Cline writes appears as true today as when she researched it.
For much of the 20th century, most dresses worn by American women were made in New York City, Cline says. Then designers moved their factories overseas and by the early 2000s, apparel manufacturing was one of the fastest-dying industries in the U.S.
I do not recall that people’s closets used to be as stuffed as they are now. In proportion to income, clothes were more expensive than they are today, and Cline says the quality was superior to what you find in today’s mass market.
Remember when getting a new outfit for Easter or at back-to-school time was a big deal? Often, someone in the family sewed some of those new outfits. My grandmother had a dressmaker’s form in her sewing room, shaped to her exact measurements, so that she could construct a dress that fit perfectly.
Unlike Grandma, we now settle for clothes that fit OK but not awesome.
Thanks to 4-H and Mrs. Hoverstadt’s home economics class, I learned to sew when, as a teenager, I could not find long-enough trousers in the stores. As “talls” and “longs” started appearing in the mall, and as the price of clothing decreased, I gave up sewing. I usually say I do not have time for it now, but I miss the days when waistbands fit properly, and my outfits reflected my personality with details such as contrasting pockets and hand-embroidered collars.
A few years ago, I helped Mom clean out her closet. The older the clothing, the more professionally it was constructed, and the better it had held up. I took some of those decades-old duds home to reconstruct into clothes for myself. By comparison, the newer blouses and skirts and pants (many of them hand-me-downs) were not tailored, poorer in quality and construction. They went straight into the donation pile.
I rarely buy new clothes because I love shopping in thrift stores. But Cline says the quality of what shows up in thrift shops also is not what it once was. Those stores, overwhelmed with donations, can realistically sell less than 20% of the clothing donated to them. Textile recyclers and rag makers process most of the rest. And a tremendous amount of clothing is not getting recycled; Cline says Americans throw away the equivalent of 68 pounds of textiles per person each year.
What to do? I don’t have the answer, but “Over-Dressed” inspires me to think hard before I buy a cheap new outfit. Having an emptier closet is refreshing. Maybe it is better to re-wear a few well-made clothes than be burdened by a closet full of garments that are “just OK.”
Fortunately, some of our little hometowns still have boutiques whose proprietors keep the tastes and shapes of their customers in mind when they stock their racks. At a recent state fair, I stopped at a booth with beautiful clothing sold by a shop out of Kadoka. Within seconds, those ladies sized me up and reached for a sweater that was exactly the right size, texture and color.
You do not get that kind of service at the big box stores. Maybe it is time to support our local shops with more of our business.
Maybe it’s also time to dust off the sewing machine.
If I get that motivated, though, I should probably shop for fabric instead of acting like Scarlet O’Hara or Maria von Trapp and pulling down the curtains.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.