A legend tells of a Romanian prince hiring an architect in the early 1500s to build a cathedral at Curtea de Arges. When construction progressed too slowly, the prince threatened the architect and his team with death. At last the architect suggested that they follow an ancient custom of placing a living woman in the outer wall; whoever first appeared at the construction site the following morning would be the victim. The woman who arrived with food for the workers the next day was the architect’s wife. The legend says he was forced to entomb her alive in the wall, and construction was completed.