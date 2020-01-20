A friend told me that her mother, whose name was Vi, handled paper clutter by sweeping all the letters, photographs, bills, and newspaper clippings into a box and labeling the box “Vi: Go Through.”
Her house looked neat, but after a while there were a dozen or 20 boxes. Vi never went through them.
I’m worried about getting on the same track. I can generally forestall messes in my home except for paper clutter. They say you should handle each piece only once, but so far that hasn’t worked for me. Receipts, recipes, memorabilia and notes somehow multiply on my kitchen island.
Whenever I expect company, I do what Vi did: I sweep it all into a storage tub. It’s problematic whenever I need to find one of those scraps of paper.
The storage tub has given way to a large suitcase which slides under the bed. Out of sight, out of mind.
I’ve tried keeping my scribblings confined to a notebook. I’ve entered them on the computer. I’ve set up a standing rack to hold file folders labeled by date. In theory, once I touch a piece of paper or open an envelope, I should put it directly into a file folder.
I don’t stick with any of it.
The worst culprits, causing the most clutter and anxiety, are my to-do lists. The problem started at my first editorial job. There were so many ideas to jot down, stories to write, people to contact. How would I remember it all? After I became a mother, taking care of small people made my foggy brain worry it would forget something, so I wrote my thoughts down. Scrawled notes decorated practically every horizontal surface in the house.
The job changed and the kids grew up but the paper lives on. For every task I scratch off a to-do list, I add two or three more.
Do the lists help me remember, or do they merely elevate my anxiety level?
I received the answer to that question one day when I clicked the TV remote to find talk show host Mel Robbins giving advice to a woman about her out-of-control lists.
The show’s guest said she began making to-do lists about 15 years ago when her children were small. (Sounds familiar.) She didn’t only have to-do lists; she had to-do baskets: file folders stuffed with to-do lists and then piled into plastic laundry totes.
The woman had even purchased reams and stacks of special paper for her to-do lists. “I thought if I found the right paper, it would help me,” she confessed.
She also made to-do lists for the family. (Sadly, that rings familiar, too.) Her husband said he and the children learned to ignore the overwhelming notes and files. In a sort of intervention, her mother begged her to seek help.
“Your mom’s right,” Robbins told the woman. “These are not to-do lists; these are diaries of all the things you’re stressed about. On social media they call it a brain dump. It’s a long list of everything that’s on your mind.”
Robbins counseled her guest to do two things: (1) Write an actual to-do list. “When you wake up in the morning, make a list with just five things on it. That’s it.” (2) Keep a separate diary. “Anything that’s not a priority for today, dump it in your stress diary.”
Someday, throw the stress diary in the trash, Robbins advised. The short to-do list, meanwhile, becomes a “ta-da!” at the end of the day, she said.
Last week I pulled the heavy suitcase out from under the bed. Recognizing that three-quarters of its contents were merely a stress diary, I felt empowered by Robbins to throw the stuff in the recycling bin without reading it.
The rest went into small box labeled “Sheri: Go Through.”
My New Year’s resolution is that there will not be more boxes. This is a battle I’ll fight for a long time. Like an addict, my fingers itch for a pen every time a thought enters my head.
I plan to counter it with one notebook, started Jan. 1. Every time I get the itch, I’ll jot in the notebook, hang onto it for a year, and then toss it. If stray bits of paper somehow make their way into my life, I’ll tape them in the notebook.
Tell you what. Since paper expands into mountains on my kitchen island, please help me fight my addiction. Don’t give me any notepads.