Winter makes me hungry for oatmeal cookies, the kind in packages on shelves, so well-preserved that they won’t expire for another six months. As I look across an empty field, the dark soil peeking out from under a frosting of snow, I imagine the glaze on those cookies and my taste buds won’t rest until I’ve stopped at the grocery store.
By now most of us are weary of cold and snow, ice and dark. However, I’d argue that February is like a dessert buffet after the vegetable-and-meat plates of spring, summer and autumn.
On frosty mornings we feast our eyes on the sight of trees delicate with frost like lacy Scandinavian rosettes dusted with powdered sugar.
Head out for chores at dawn and you’re greeted by plum-colored clouds and snowdrifts, with a blood-orange cocktail sunrise to start the day. White swirls settle over the pasture like almond buttercream on a birthday cake. And just ahead of a butterscotch school bus on a lonely township road, the snowplow’s fresh wake conjures meringue, or puffs of marshmallow cream.
When ice on the slough reflects a cerulean prairie sky, you can almost taste the berry-blue popsicle that stained your grandchild’s lips at last year’s picnic.
Early in the evening look to the west as the sun sets, where swirls of papaya and mango, pineapple and grapefruit offer visual vitamins in the wide blue bowl of the firmament.
And at night, prairie stars sparkle in our indigo winter sky like silver dragées on an exquisite wedding cake.
Sometimes you catch a glimpse of red - the neighbor’s burgundy truck on a distant gravel road, or - if you live in Iowa - a cardinal on a frosty branch. Its startling brilliance against winter white is like the maraschino cherry on a sundae.
As winter wears on, we cannot help but bellyache about the weather. But let’s welcome February as dessert. Spring is not far away and when it arrives, there will be plenty of time for salad.
Snow Cream
When I was a child, I thought homemade ice cream could only be made in winter. That’s when Dad chopped ice from the water tank behind the barn. As an adult it dawned on me that the ice cream maker works just fine using ice cubes in summer.
Still, homemade ice cream always tasted best in winter because the process of making it with my father was rewarding. Dad ladled chilled milk from the bulk tank into the cream separator. (That machine was his children’s early exposure to understanding centrifugal force.) We pounded the water-tank ice in a burlap sack until it was sufficiently crushed to fit in the wooden barrel of the ice cream maker. It was up to us kids to take turns at the crank, young cousins proudly showing off their muscles as the contents of the canister stiffened.
When my children were young and we didn’t have access to fresh milk and a cream separator, our winter adventure after a day of sledding was to stir up a batch of snow cream. I’m sharing our recipe, but you might want to check the internet for delicious variations.
Just one suggestion: Don’t harvest snow from the feedlot.
Recipe:
About 10 cups of fresh, clean snow
One 12- to 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
1 to 2 teaspoons vanilla
Mix in large bowl, stir, and serve immediately.
Tip: Chill the mixing bowl in a snowbank first, so the snow doesn’t melt as soon as you put it in the bowl.