Have you ever thought about home schooling your children but after trying to help them with their schoolwork during the COVID-19 quarantine have decided it is not for you?
Then let’s get something straight. Do not call what you’ve been doing since March “home schooling.” For the past few months, you were a teacher’s aide, enforcing and monitoring their lessons for your children.
“Please do not let quarantine schooling influence your opinion of home schooling,” the German organization Netzwerk Bildungsfreiheit posted online recently. “It is not the same.”
As the organization explains, real home schooling:
1. Does not occur in isolation
2. Is not all online
3. Includes real-world activities and social outlets such as music lessons, club sports, youth choir and co-op classes
4. Is based on the interests of children and their parents
5. Is tailored to meet the pace at which the individual child learns
I had the privilege of home schooling my sons for a few years each while they were growing up in Virginia. I did not know all the subject matter, but I learned or re-learned it alongside my children. I read more during those years than ever before or ever since, and I would not trade those precious years for all the world.
I once thought I could never home school, but when I set aside the notion that home school needs to look exactly like a classroom, teaching was easier.
Think about the time you taught your child to bake cookies. Did someone from the school board determine exactly what flavor of cookies you would make? Did they tell you how many to bake, and what size? Did they give you a deadline and say your child would later need to pass an online test on cookie baking?
No? But did your child learn to bake cookies anyway?
What if it was a brand-new recipe that you were unfamiliar with? I doubt you questioned whether you were educated enough to teach your child to bake. You read the recipe and measured ingredients together, taught your child to be careful around the hot oven, cleaned up the dishes together, and then enjoyed fresh cookies with a glass of milk.
It does not make sense when the same people who teach their children to bake, clean, fix cars, care for livestock, drive tractors and ride horses then say, “I can’t home school my children.”
Last summer, while working in the Tri-State Neighbor booth at Dakotafest in Mitchell, I nearly cried when a mother told me that an older man, probably a grandfather, scolded her for home schooling her daughters. “They need to be in school,” he sternly said of those sweet, polite, and obviously educated girls who visited the TSN booth.
I wished I could give him a rap across the knuckles with a ruler. Does he know that many of the U.S. presidents he admires were home-schooled? Perhaps his own parents were too. A couple of generations back, prairie kids attended one-room schoolhouses, where the older pupils tutored the younger ones. That is not unlike what happens in home schooling.
Every home-schooling family is unique, just as every child is unique. Some of my Virginia friends home schooled for 12 years. Others home schooled only through seventh grade, then enrolled the kids in public school starting in eighth grade, the age when standardized testing became mandatory and had to be reported to the state. Often, kids who enroll in school after being home schooled excel in both scholastics and manners, and they frequently are more impervious to peer pressure than their counterparts who grew up in school.
Our older son was home schooled in fifth grade, and again in ninth through 12th grades. The younger one was home schooled in grades three through seven. The older one missed out on some teen experiences such as the prom, but he dual enrolled in the local community college at age 16 and finished high school with an associate’s degree in engineering.
The younger one convinced himself he was terrible at math during home school, but when he re-enrolled in public school in eighth grade his algebra teacher seated him next to the struggling students because he understood the concepts and had the patience to mentor them.
Both are now college graduates, one working in information technology and the other bound for graduate school with his sights set on becoming a professor.
Oh, if I could meet that grumpy grandfather, I would give him a piece of my mind.
Farm and ranch families, where at least one parent “works from home” 24/7, are uniquely qualified to home school. Think of all the reading, math, business, chemistry, biology and sociology that goes on in your operation every day. If grandparents are involved in the operation, so much the better, because they participate in the teaching.
You do not have to come up with your own curriculum. There are hundreds of resources online, with entire curricula published by reputable educators who do all the planning for you, but let you adapt it to your own children’s needs.
If that Mitchell grandfather is worried about “socialization,” I’d like to ask him if he prefers that children get socialized through peer pressure at school (and we know what that sometimes looks like), or through wholesome activities such as 4-H, soccer club, Legion baseball, dance, music lessons, astronomy club, church youth group, and Scouts.
Let me be clear: I am not anti-school. Home schooling is not for everyone. I applaud the exhausted teachers and parents who finished this school year with unmatched dedication and love. This was a difficult spring, and they went above and beyond the call of duty. They are among the many people this year who deserve the title of Hero.
Still, it is worth giving home schooling another look. I would advise you, however, not to home school under the direction of your local school district. If you do that, you follow their schedule, which is not much different than what you did this spring. Instead, talk to people you know who home school. Summer is the time to ask questions, before the start of the fall semester.
There are so many resources online that it is overwhelming, but the best place to start is by looking at home school regulations in the state where you live. You can access that information through the Home School Legal Defense Association at hslda.org. That website gives details about the requirements in individual states, and it gives you a starting point on the path to home schooling.
The opportunities are there, and so are the resources. Do not let what happened the past few months discourage you from considering home schooling your children. Caring parents have it within them to teach their children the lessons they need to lead full and productive lives.