Roasted radishes: a happy accident

Roasted Radishes

20 large radishes (2 bunches) with green tops attached

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons chopped rosemary

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Preheat oven to 425°F. Position a rack in top third of oven.

Separate radishes and radish greens; set greens aside. Rinse radishes and trim root if necessary. Cut radishes in half.

Combine radishes, olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper in large bowl, tossing until well coated. Transfer to large, rimmed baking sheet, leaving about 1⁄2 to 1 teaspoon oil mixture in bowl. Place baking sheet on rack in top third of oven.

While radishes roast, rinse greens several times in cold water to remove grit. Discard any wilted, browned, or yellow leaves. Tear any large leaves in half and remove any tough stems. Place greens in bowl and toss to coat in remaining olive-oil mixture.

After 20 minutes of roasting, remove pan from oven. Add greens to baking sheet and toss to combine. Roast until greens wilt and radishes are tender, about 5 minutes longer. Drizzle with lemon juice.

Note: I set my oven on convection roast at 400 degrees, and I tossed the greens with an additional teaspoon of olive oil. Since ovens vary, watch carefully; you might need to adjust roasting time.

If you’d like to read the recipe online, search for “Weight Watchers rosemary roasted radishes.”

Source: weightwatchers.com.