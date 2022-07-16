Roasted radishes: a happy accident

One day this summer when my better half headed to the store, I asked him to bring home a pound and a half of fresh turnips.
When he got home, he pulled a bag of bright red something with green leaves out of the grocery bag. “You asked me to get radishes, right?”
I thought I had said “turnips” but there has been more than one occasion when my mouth says one thing while my brain thinks another. Anyway, this was a pleasant error, no matter which of us was mixed up.
People are also reading…
Coincidentally that day I had seen a recipe for roasted radishes while paging through a cookbook. (Come to think of it, perhaps it was a Freudian slip, and I really did say “radishes” instead of turnips as he left for the store.)
I had never heard of roasted radishes. I thought the recipe sounded weird, and I’ve always discarded radish greens. But I wasn’t about to let three bunches go to waste, so this was worth a try.
What a happy accident that mistaken purchase turned out to be. Not only were they easy to prepare; they became my new favorite veggie of the month.
Roasting removes the sharp taste of radishes, turning them almost sweet, the same kind of transformation that happens to roast turnips or roasted carrots.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.