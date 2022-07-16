 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Fork on the Prairie Road

Roasted radishes: a happy accident

Radishes

Too many radishes? They don’t have to only be eaten raw. They can also be roasted.

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Sheri Poore

One day this summer when my better half headed to the store, I asked him to bring home a pound and a half of fresh turnips.

When he got home, he pulled a bag of bright red something with green leaves out of the grocery bag. “You asked me to get radishes, right?”

I thought I had said “turnips” but there has been more than one occasion when my mouth says one thing while my brain thinks another. Anyway, this was a pleasant error, no matter which of us was mixed up.

People are also reading…

Coincidentally that day I had seen a recipe for roasted radishes while paging through a cookbook. (Come to think of it, perhaps it was a Freudian slip, and I really did say “radishes” instead of turnips as he left for the store.)

I had never heard of roasted radishes. I thought the recipe sounded weird, and I’ve always discarded radish greens. But I wasn’t about to let three bunches go to waste, so this was worth a try.

What a happy accident that mistaken purchase turned out to be. Not only were they easy to prepare; they became my new favorite veggie of the month.

Roasting removes the sharp taste of radishes, turning them almost sweet, the same kind of transformation that happens to roast turnips or roasted carrots.

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tri-State Neighbor columnist

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News