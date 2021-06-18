The guy who can fix anything

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dad and Mom bought a toaster with wedding gift money in the 1950s. Mom says she did not get a new one for 30 years afterward, because every time that toaster went on the blink, Dad fixed it.

Growing up in a household with a man who could fix anything was something I took for granted. I thought all fathers were like that.

Mom’s electric mixer, too, was never supposed to last as long as it did. Whether the manufacturers intended built-in-obsolescence to sell more appliances, or whether they wanted to prevent do-it-yourselfers from harm, they had put a kind of seal on the mixer so it could not be repaired.

Dad saw that as an opportunity, not an obstacle. He broke the seal and used igniter points harvested from an old car to fix it.

The grove north of the farmstead housed what dad coined his “parts reservatory.” The 1930s Dodge car and truck, the ’46 Plymouth, the International threshing machine, and an old disk and digger weren’t just jungle gyms for my brother and me.

The rusting implements in the grove earned new life many times over as Dad carried their bones to his workshop, resurrecting them into repair parts for the tractors or legs for a patio table, or fabricating a grapple fork for the front-end loader.

You know the unique odor in a machine shop – that musty combination of dust and oil and welding shavings? It is probably my favorite scent in the world (cologne and candle manufacturers should take note). I remember being in awe of the heavy anvil and the vise. I recall being cautioned to avert my eyes when Dad donned his welding mask. He used metal from a small salvage pile that – like the Sidonian widow’s jar which never ran out of flour (1 Kings 17:16) – never seemed to diminish in size and always produced just the right piece for the task.