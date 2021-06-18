The guy who can fix anything

Dad and Mom bought a toaster with wedding gift money in the 1950s. Mom says she did not get a new one for 30 years afterward, because every time that toaster went on the blink, Dad fixed it.
Growing up in a household with a man who could fix anything was something I took for granted. I thought all fathers were like that.
Mom’s electric mixer, too, was never supposed to last as long as it did. Whether the manufacturers intended built-in-obsolescence to sell more appliances, or whether they wanted to prevent do-it-yourselfers from harm, they had put a kind of seal on the mixer so it could not be repaired.
Dad saw that as an opportunity, not an obstacle. He broke the seal and used igniter points harvested from an old car to fix it.
The grove north of the farmstead housed what dad coined his “parts reservatory.” The 1930s Dodge car and truck, the ’46 Plymouth, the International threshing machine, and an old disk and digger weren’t just jungle gyms for my brother and me.
The rusting implements in the grove earned new life many times over as Dad carried their bones to his workshop, resurrecting them into repair parts for the tractors or legs for a patio table, or fabricating a grapple fork for the front-end loader.
You know the unique odor in a machine shop – that musty combination of dust and oil and welding shavings? It is probably my favorite scent in the world (cologne and candle manufacturers should take note). I remember being in awe of the heavy anvil and the vise. I recall being cautioned to avert my eyes when Dad donned his welding mask. He used metal from a small salvage pile that – like the Sidonian widow’s jar which never ran out of flour (1 Kings 17:16) – never seemed to diminish in size and always produced just the right piece for the task.
The walls of Dad’s workshop were lined with nail hooks that held such objects as a used hydraulic hose. “You never know when I’ll need that,” he would say, knowing a trip to town to buy a new one would only delay harvest into the evening.
Next to it were a partially used belt and pulley (“It can be used in an emergency”) or an odd-shaped wrench (“You know what that was for? That’s for punching holes in the leather of a harness strap.”) It was a tool that would never again be used as intended, but it possibly had a part or piece that could be cut off and incorporated into something useful.
When I was a teenager, the workshop produced a fifth-wheel trailer big enough to carry two tractors end to end, or 11 large round bales of hay. It also produced a swather transport and a manure fork for the Bobcat. My brother says he does not remember ever seeing a preliminary sketch or detailed dimensional drawings. Dad’s mind envisioned what he needed, and he set to work to produce it. His mind saw and his hands created.
When a small appliance or a wind-up alarm clock were beyond salvage, Dad gave them to my brother to dismantle, examine and reassemble. My brother still puts into practice his mechanics skills inspired by our father.
Long into my own adulthood, when my parents’ knees and backs were showing wear, I came home on a visit and discovered a raised garden bed built from silage feeders removed from the barn, overturned to form troughs, and placed on legs.
My father has never been particularly cuddly, nor is his speech heavy on compliments. Our bonding time consisted of milking cows and building fences together. My smaller hands could fit into places his own could not, and it was a privilege to hold a bolt, squeeze the grease gun, or peer into a small space in the combine, knowing I was an integral part of the family business. He taught me to do things for myself. When I went through a low spot in life, it was Dad who reminded me that I am independent and resilient. He did not sign up to be an emotional fixer, but he shouldered the job when it came to him.
A visitor to the farm from Switzerland was shocked at the sight of the parts reservatory. He would never see such a thing in his tiny, tidy country. I understand his distaste for litter, but prairie farm families have adhered to the reduce-reuse-recycle creed for more than a century. And in Dad’s defense, the reservatory was limited to the grove. The rest of the farm remained orderly.
Dad says my grandfather always told him: “If you get something out, put it back.” To this day, Dad can ask one of his offspring to retrieve some miniscule object and he will describe the drawer it’s in, or the shelf on which it sits, exactly as we will find it. Everything has its place.
When they moved off the farm, my parents found a recycler to clean up the entire grove. Meanwhile, a fellow who heats his home with wood was glad to harvest all the downed branches – a win-win for all involved.
Now deep into his ninth decade, Dad still cannot put down his tools. He bought a used riding lawn mower this spring and was pondering how, considering his uncooperative joints, to get on and off it. He found a picture of a tool, shaped like an upside-down L, which can be attached as a handle to mowers to steady operators as they mount and dismount.
“I can build that,” he told Mom, but she put her foot down. So, he ordered the ready-made handle online but installed it himself. Early this month he was out mowing the yard, probably thinking about what he should repair next.
Happy Father’s Day to the guy who can still fix anything.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.