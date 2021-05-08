Whimsical Aberdeen home inspires imagination

If you’re a magician, what better place is there to live than in an enchanting landmark?
Whenever Joe and Brianna Barnett happen to show a photo of their abode to almost any acquaintance in Aberdeen, invariably the enthusiastic response is “I know that place!”
As readers of this column know, I occasionally write about rock houses located in the Tri-State Neighbor area. If I were a few decades younger, I’d take on stonemasonry. Since no magician has found a way to send me back in time, the next best thing is getting to know these unique houses and their owners.
Sometimes I dream of spending a couple of months in a quaint bed-and-breakfast in a pictures…
Joe and Brianna Barnett fell in love with a 1939 fieldstone house at Aberdeen’s 824 N. Lloyd St. while on a bicycling date. Brianna says it reminded her of a gingerbread house. Joe says he thought a magician should live there, which was no coincidence.
Joe, an intensive-care nurse, has been performing magic shows for nearly a quarter of a century, since he was 10 years old. When Brianna, a pharmacy technician, became his fiancé and then his wife, the job of “magician’s lovely assistant” went with the territory.
They bought the two-story, 2,200-square-foot house in 2017. They have not been able to confirm the rumors they heard about its origins (one, that the first owner was a teacher at Roncalli; another, that it was built by a soldier for his Asian war bride). But they say the house, with its vintage telephone nook, canning cellar, tiny doors leading to attic spaces, and Celtic-cottage aura “has its uniqueness,” Joe says. “If you wanted to buy this house, you had to want to buy this house.”
“We are both whimsical,” Brianna says. “We are the oddballs among our family and friends.” The house’s candy-stripe window awnings remind her of circus tents, and one of her favorite spots is the backyard, where a turtle-tank water fountain and the Tin Man are part of the landscape.
“Alice in Wonderland and Wizard of Oz whimsy are what we’re going for,” she says.
The rock house is home to a real rabbit, Bailey, who appears in Joe’s magic hats. It is also a backdrop for Joe’s assortment of items from the heyday of American circuses and magic shows. Among his collection: a set of keys that once belonged to escape artist Harry Houdini, fliers for Barnum & Bailey’s “Greatest Show on Earth,” and posters promoting vaudeville magicians Howard Thurston and Charles Joseph “Carter the Great.”
Joe believes that entertainment at the turn of the previous century was superior to what passes for amusement in today’s virtual world. A magic show or a circus 120 years ago was a main event, he notes, attended by nearly everyone in a community.
“It was always live entertainment, and it was the most exciting thing going on,” he says. “When Barnum & Bailey came to town, everybody stopped what they were doing and went to the circus. The only time you got to see a monkey or an elephant – especially if you lived in the Midwest – was once a year.”
A trailer for the Barnetts’ business, Magic Joe Productions, is parked in front of their house. The signage includes Joe’s phone number, and passersby frequently call or text to compliment them on the house. “Gosh, your house is super cute!” they exclaim.
“Super cute?” Joe quips. “I thought it was a manly castle.”
“Our house fits us, we fit the house,” Brianna adds. “We adore it.”
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.