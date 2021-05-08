Whimsical Aberdeen home inspires imagination

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you’re a magician, what better place is there to live than in an enchanting landmark?

Whenever Joe and Brianna Barnett happen to show a photo of their abode to almost any acquaintance in Aberdeen, invariably the enthusiastic response is “I know that place!”

As readers of this column know, I occasionally write about rock houses located in the Tri-State Neighbor area. If I were a few decades younger, I’d take on stonemasonry. Since no magician has found a way to send me back in time, the next best thing is getting to know these unique houses and their owners.

+5 Field stone houses make for hometown charm Sometimes I dream of spending a couple of months in a quaint bed-and-breakfast in a pictures…

Joe and Brianna Barnett fell in love with a 1939 fieldstone house at Aberdeen’s 824 N. Lloyd St. while on a bicycling date. Brianna says it reminded her of a gingerbread house. Joe says he thought a magician should live there, which was no coincidence.

Joe, an intensive-care nurse, has been performing magic shows for nearly a quarter of a century, since he was 10 years old. When Brianna, a pharmacy technician, became his fiancé and then his wife, the job of “magician’s lovely assistant” went with the territory.

They bought the two-story, 2,200-square-foot house in 2017. They have not been able to confirm the rumors they heard about its origins (one, that the first owner was a teacher at Roncalli; another, that it was built by a soldier for his Asian war bride). But they say the house, with its vintage telephone nook, canning cellar, tiny doors leading to attic spaces, and Celtic-cottage aura “has its uniqueness,” Joe says. “If you wanted to buy this house, you had to want to buy this house.”