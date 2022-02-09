Whip up something pink for your Valentine

Valentine’s Day treats don’t always have to involve chocolate. A pink gelatin-cottage cheese salad or a strawberry cake will satisfy a sweet tooth and turn a simple supper into a celebration.
These recipes are oldies – I’ve been making them for three decades. They keep well.
Both the salad and the strawberry cake can be made and refrigerated a couple of days before you plan to serve them.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.
