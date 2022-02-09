Whip up something pink for your Valentine

Valentine’s Day treats don’t always have to involve chocolate. A pink gelatin-cottage cheese salad or a strawberry cake will satisfy a sweet tooth and turn a simple supper into a celebration.

These recipes are oldies – I’ve been making them for three decades. They keep well.

Both the salad and the strawberry cake can be made and refrigerated a couple of days before you plan to serve them.

Pink Cottage Cheese Salad 1 (3-oz.) package red gelatin dessert, such as raspberry or cherry flavor

1 cup boiling water

1 (8-oz.) can crushed pineapple, drained

2 cups miniature marshmallows

1 cup small-curd cottage cheese

1 cup heavy cream, whipped

½ cup chopped nuts (optional)

Dash of salt Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add marshmallows and let melt. Stir in salt and pineapple. Chill until slightly thickened. Fold in cottage cheese, whipped cream and nuts (if desired). Refrigerate until set. To make a large recipe, it’s OK to use a 6-oz. package of gelatin, a 20-oz. can crushed pineapple (drained), and a 24-oz. carton of cottage cheese, while doubling the measurements for the remaining ingredients.

Fresh Strawberry Pound Cake One (15- to 18-oz.) package white cake mix

1 cup pureed strawberries (use either fresh or frozen strawberries, thawed)

1 (3-oz.) package strawberry gelatin

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs at room temperature Mix all ingredients for three minutes at medium speed with electric mixer. Pour into greased and floured Bundt pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, remove cake onto plate. Glaze (optional): 1/4 cup melted butter

1/4 cup pureed strawberries

3 1/3 cups powdered sugar Sift powdered sugar; mix well with butter and strawberries. Drizzle over cake. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.

