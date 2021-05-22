With frosting, 7 is a lucky number

I don’t know why seven-minute frosting escaped my consciousness for about three decades.
Maybe it’s because icing is so readily available in a plastic can in the cake mix aisle. But many of those tubs of frosting still contain trans fats that are not good for your heart. Plus, homemade icing tastes better.
Of course, nobody thinks of any kind of sugar-laden frosting as health food. But still, we all eat cake sometimes. With no fats at all, seven-minute frosting is a nice change from buttercream, and it is a good alternative for anyone with dairy intolerance.
This winter I bought myself a new double boiler, which sparked my memory of baking cakes for 4-H projects, standing over the stove with a hand mixer to make the icing. The memory inspired me to make seven-minute frosting for my son’s birthday cake. I was delighted at the results from the recipe I found in an old cookbook. The light, fluffy icing is so easy to work with, and we all loved the delicate flavor and texture.
Seven-minute frosting does not require refrigeration and holds up well, even in warm weather. But for best results, it’s a good idea to eat it within three or four days of frosting the cake. Next time you bake for a special occasion, I think you’ll find that seven is a lucky number.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.
Joe and Brianna Barnett fell in love with a 1939 fieldstone house at Aberdeen’s 824 N. Lloyd St. while on a bicycling date. Brianna says it reminded her of a gingerbread house. Joe says he thought a magician should live there, which was no coincidence.