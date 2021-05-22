With frosting, 7 is a lucky number

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I don’t know why seven-minute frosting escaped my consciousness for about three decades.

Maybe it’s because icing is so readily available in a plastic can in the cake mix aisle. But many of those tubs of frosting still contain trans fats that are not good for your heart. Plus, homemade icing tastes better.

Of course, nobody thinks of any kind of sugar-laden frosting as health food. But still, we all eat cake sometimes. With no fats at all, seven-minute frosting is a nice change from buttercream, and it is a good alternative for anyone with dairy intolerance.

This winter I bought myself a new double boiler, which sparked my memory of baking cakes for 4-H projects, standing over the stove with a hand mixer to make the icing. The memory inspired me to make seven-minute frosting for my son’s birthday cake. I was delighted at the results from the recipe I found in an old cookbook. The light, fluffy icing is so easy to work with, and we all loved the delicate flavor and texture.

Seven-minute frosting does not require refrigeration and holds up well, even in warm weather. But for best results, it’s a good idea to eat it within three or four days of frosting the cake. Next time you bake for a special occasion, I think you’ll find that seven is a lucky number.

Seven-Minute Frosting 2 unbeaten egg whites 1 1⁄2 cups granulated sugar 2 teaspoons light corn syrup or 1⁄4 teaspoon cream of tartar 1⁄3 cup cold water Dash of salt 1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla Place all ingredients except vanilla in top of double boiler (don’t place over boiling water); beat 1/2 minute at low speed with electric mixer to blend.

Place over, not touching, boiling water. Cook, beating constantly, until frosting forms stiff peaks, about 7 minutes (don’t overcook). Remove from boiling water. If desired, pour into mixing bowl. Add vanilla; beat until spreading consistency, about 2 minutes. For chocolate frosting: prepare seven-minute frosting, folding in two 1-ounce squares unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled, just before frosting cake. For peppermint stick frosting: prepare seven-minute frosting, adding a few drops of red food coloring with the vanilla. Decorate cake with crushed peppermint stick candy. This recipe produces enough to frost the tops and sides of two 8- or 9-inch layers. What to do with leftover icing? My mother used to spread the extra of any flavor frosting on graham crackers, topping each with another cracker to make a sandwich cookie. I carried on the tradition when my own children were young. Source: Better Homes & Gardens New Cookbook

