A bittersweet new beginning

Five years ago, I visited South Dakota for the first time. Not on any vacation, or planned trip to our nation’s most recognizable monument, but to start an internship in little Gettysburg.
Traveling along 212 from Minneapolis to Gettysburg, I immediately knew I was out of my element. Corn and soybean fields for as long as the eyes could see. Trees only spotted once you saw a new town every 10 miles or so. Cows lining the sides of the highway looking for a drink or for some shade. All of these things were new for me as a New York kid.
Over the course of that internship, I learned about a whole new world. A little of agriculture, and a lot of rural America. There I’d fall in love and spend the next year back home in New York waiting for my opportunity to come back to South Dakota to be with her and back in the most laid-back state I had visited. I was welcomed not as a liberal New Yorker, but as a kid looking to experience a new way of life. Farmers and rural folks alike showed me their way of life, not as a bragging or sticking point, but because they genuinely loved what they did.
In July 2017 I moved from Long Island, New York to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to start work at the Tri-State Neighbor. The last four years have been a blur. I came in at one of the worst droughts South Dakota had ever seen and now we’re back there again. I saw South Dakota get quite literally flooded and I saw South Dakota come together after deadly tornadoes rampaged the southern portion of the state.
But what opened my eyes most was all of you – the farmers that are the lifeblood of the United States. It sounds cliché, and it sounds like one of Gov. Noem’s or Rep. Johnson’s opening remarks at a rally, but it’s true. If I’ve learned anything, I’ve learned how valuable farmers are to this country. Not just because you produce our food or because you keep an enduring legacy alive for generations to come, but because you genuinely care about sustainability, accountability, fairness, markets, world politics and everything else that comes into what impacts your industry.
I’ve spoken with industry leaders and 100-acre farmers and the message is always the same – we’re in this together. I didn’t believe it until I saw it.
I think the writing has been on the wall since you’ve begun this column, but my time at the Tri-State Neighbor is coming to a close. Over the next few weeks you’ll be introduced to a new reporter and the train will keep on rolling. But after the kindness I was shown over the last few years, it wouldn’t be right to say this has been like any other job. It’s been a true delight of mine to be able to speak with all of you and meet you all at fairs and farm shows. I hope I didn’t come off too poorly over my time here, and I hope my endless ignorant questions trying to learn how a sprayer or combine works didn’t annoy too many of you along the way.
After four years, and heartbreak along the way, it was time for me to move closer to friends and family. In late August, I moved to southern California to begin a new chapter of my life – a chapter I hope brings as much joy as my previous one had.
Just know, in my few short weeks of being in California, more people have asked me what agriculture in the Midwest is like than ever before. People are interested in your stories and your messages. They may not agree with your politics, but remember – we didn’t always agree and you welcomed me just the same. America is unique in that our country is split ideologically and geographically. All walks of life need to share their experiences, troubles, joys and successes in order to thrive together.
I will truly miss getting to speak with all of you, but I know Janelle will keep the ship headed toward a brighter future. Five years ago I wrote a column for the little Potter County News in Gettysburg titled “My First Rodeo.” Well, I can safely leave South Dakota and the Tri-State Neighbor telling people I’ve experienced the rural American way of life – and it’s simply fantastic.
As the great Jim Woster would say - thank you for all you do.
Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.