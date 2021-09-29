A bittersweet new beginning

Jager Robinson Editor Jager is a repoter for Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnsota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Jager Robinson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Five years ago, I visited South Dakota for the first time. Not on any vacation, or planned trip to our nation’s most recognizable monument, but to start an internship in little Gettysburg.

Traveling along 212 from Minneapolis to Gettysburg, I immediately knew I was out of my element. Corn and soybean fields for as long as the eyes could see. Trees only spotted once you saw a new town every 10 miles or so. Cows lining the sides of the highway looking for a drink or for some shade. All of these things were new for me as a New York kid.

Over the course of that internship, I learned about a whole new world. A little of agriculture, and a lot of rural America. There I’d fall in love and spend the next year back home in New York waiting for my opportunity to come back to South Dakota to be with her and back in the most laid-back state I had visited. I was welcomed not as a liberal New Yorker, but as a kid looking to experience a new way of life. Farmers and rural folks alike showed me their way of life, not as a bragging or sticking point, but because they genuinely loved what they did.

In July 2017 I moved from Long Island, New York to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to start work at the Tri-State Neighbor. The last four years have been a blur. I came in at one of the worst droughts South Dakota had ever seen and now we’re back there again. I saw South Dakota get quite literally flooded and I saw South Dakota come together after deadly tornadoes rampaged the southern portion of the state.

But what opened my eyes most was all of you – the farmers that are the lifeblood of the United States. It sounds cliché, and it sounds like one of Gov. Noem’s or Rep. Johnson’s opening remarks at a rally, but it’s true. If I’ve learned anything, I’ve learned how valuable farmers are to this country. Not just because you produce our food or because you keep an enduring legacy alive for generations to come, but because you genuinely care about sustainability, accountability, fairness, markets, world politics and everything else that comes into what impacts your industry.