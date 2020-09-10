If you asked me what my earliest memory was, I’d tell you it was my dad, brother and I all at my first Yankees game eating a hot dog. The second? 9/11. I was 5 years old when both happened.
Being from New York, 9/11 hit metaphorically and physically too close to home. I was in Ms. White’s first grade class almost exactly 40 miles north of NYC. We had just begun some activity or another when a second grade teacher ran through the door. Ms. White immediately turned on the giant box of a TV that every classroom in the early 2000s had. Watching the TV was a treat for us, so all the kids were glued to the screen even though I’m sure none of us knew what was happening. Every person in New York, at least the immediate area, remembers the smoke. I could see it from my school when we got sent home early that day.
The next three days were a vacation. Five-year-old Jager loved the time away from school. My parents tried explaining the severity of the situation, but 5-year-old Jager didn’t care. I was with my older brother at home watching every cartoon imaginable because, as I later found out, my dad was focused on the family business that was located down in NYC. My mom? She worked on Wall Street.
I’ve lived the next 19 years of my life knowing that 40 miles from where I grew up, the most unimaginable terrorist attack occurred on U.S. soil. It’s sadly part of how I grew up. It seems every generation grows up with a worst fear. For my parents, it was nuclear winter. For my grandparents, it was world war. For us, it has been terrorism. To this day, I have an irrational fear of flying simply because I am afraid of an airplane hijacking.
As I look back on the day of 9/11, I honestly don’t know how much I actually remember. I remember Ms. White, but was it that day? I remember the smoke, but was it from a photograph later? It’s tough to say how a 5 year old remembers anything. Do you know why I remember going to Yankee Stadium in 2001? There is a photo of my dad, brother and I eating a hot dog.
All I know is, I’ve never once thought about NYC without thinking about 9/11. But, as time moves on, events compound themselves. After 9/11, I remember flying with my family to Florida in December 2001 and being irritated that I didn’t get an in-flight meal, or that I had to go through metal detectors. After the 2008 financial crisis, I remember that train tickets to the city went from $18 to $27 overnight. And after the COVID-19 pandemic has run its course, hopefully by the end of 2021, NYC will once again remember abandoned streets, subways and bus stations all in the name of distancing from the virus.
New York was never the same after 9/11. Once again, I think New York will never be the same after the pandemic. However, I think New York will remember the tremendous job they did, rather than cleaning up after it all came crashing down. As of this writing, New York has had 435,000 COVID cases – equal to almost half the population of South Dakota. However, New York is one of just a handful of states that has had no new deaths in the last week.
There is something to be said about the New York way of life. At the onset of the virus, I remember my friends from back home explaining to me that they weren’t allowed to leave their apartments and they had to be tested if they had worked in an office environment.
In Sioux Falls, I’m not even sure if some people knew there was a pandemic at the time. In New York, mandatory testing led to an onslaught of new cases and the realization that packing more than 20 million people in just a 40-mile radius may not have been the smartest choice.
But, as time evolved, getting a handle on the virus became a more realistic goal for New York. Testing a large number of people led to an understanding of how the virus spread throughout the state.
And now, every new case can be traced back to the original, assuming it was spread from the tri-state area.
After 19 years, NYC rebuilt and reorganized the 9/11 memorial site. The “Freedom Tower” stands tall next to the original site, and the memorial hits in a way that I didn’t think was possible. But, 19 years after the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the globe faster than anyone thought possible, New Yorkers won’t have to solemnly think about the virus. They’ll remember that they actively fought it. Maybe that fighting spirit came from 9/11. Maybe that spirit was already there.
All I know is, neither tragedy was deserved. No tragedy is. But how we respond to it is the lesson that should be learned. I don’t know if I remember 9/11 the way those older than me do, but I know I will remember COVID-19.