Nice weather and calendars cleared by the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted many people to spend time outdoors.
It’s great to see photos on social media showing that some families are taking this opportunity to do a little trash cleanup. With the snow long melted in my neighborhood, a lot of garbage has been uncovered on the lawns and in the gutters.
The toddler and I usually make a point to bring a bag and fill it with litter on our walk home from day care. Now that she’s stuck at home, we take walks daily, but I’ve been a little hesitant to collect trash, let alone allow her to touch it. But it’s time to do our part – maybe with a few more precautions than usual. Do they make Laytex gloves in toddler size?
This week, we’ll celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a day to draw attention to the health of our planet.
Farmers and ranchers have always been in tune with nature. It comes with the job. Lately, there’s been an encouraging shift to regenerative practices that make raising our food easier on the environment.
I love hearing about what our farmers are doing to take care of the soil, keep our waters clean and even provide habitat for wildlife.
In our current issue, you’ll learn a bit about a southwestern Minnesota farmer and what regenerative practices have done for his farm – from reducing feed and input costs to reducing erosion. They’re improvements he sees in each new crop year, but they are also long-term investments that will help ensure the farm is around for generations to come.
Thanks to Brian Pfarr for taking us up on the offer to write an Earth Day-themed column when we put the call out with the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition.
Groups like Minnesota’s newly founded soil health coalition and its South Dakota counterpart are doing good work getting the word out about sustainable practices and putting producers in touch with a network of mentors who can guide others to implement some of these Earth-friendly practices.
There are plenty of resources out there. I urge you to take the time to learn how those practices can benefit your operation – and our planet.