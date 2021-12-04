At year’s end, take time to reflect

Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’ve always been big on photos - collecting snapshots, preserving memories and taking time to page through my albums now and then.

I think it’s something I inherited from my dad. Almost everywhere he goes, he lugs a hefty, padded bag with his camera and equipment inside. When I was little, it was a rectangular duffle made of tan nylon and lots of pockets and zippers. It probably weighed more than I did for most of my childhood.

Boxes of slides from the 1970s and ‘80s line the top shelf in what’s known as the basement toy room at my parents’ house. Only my dad dared touch them on the rare occasion that we pulled out the big screen and set up the slide projector. The prints were stored in their drugstore envelopes along the bottom of a bureau where my mom kept important papers.

The best of those 3.5 x 5 prints went in a big, brown binder of a family album that has a section for each member of the family. There are snapshots of milestone events - weddings, birthdays and honors society induction ceremonies. There are portraits where we sat uncomfortably next to a flower garden and were told to tilt our heads and place our hands just so while Dad fiddled with the aperture and cursed his light meter for going out again. Those kinds of shots could take forever. It’s no wonder some of those smiles look so fake.

As a kid, I liked to take those books down from their perch beside the globe and page through them on a slow afternoon. I especially loved the oldest album of my parents’ adventures as newlyweds, when my dad was stationed in England with the Air Force and my mom wore her hair long. They were so stylish as they posed at Windsor Castle and camped in their Mini.