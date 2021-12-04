At year’s end, take time to reflect

I’ve always been big on photos - collecting snapshots, preserving memories and taking time to page through my albums now and then.
I think it’s something I inherited from my dad. Almost everywhere he goes, he lugs a hefty, padded bag with his camera and equipment inside. When I was little, it was a rectangular duffle made of tan nylon and lots of pockets and zippers. It probably weighed more than I did for most of my childhood.
Boxes of slides from the 1970s and ‘80s line the top shelf in what’s known as the basement toy room at my parents’ house. Only my dad dared touch them on the rare occasion that we pulled out the big screen and set up the slide projector. The prints were stored in their drugstore envelopes along the bottom of a bureau where my mom kept important papers.
The best of those 3.5 x 5 prints went in a big, brown binder of a family album that has a section for each member of the family. There are snapshots of milestone events - weddings, birthdays and honors society induction ceremonies. There are portraits where we sat uncomfortably next to a flower garden and were told to tilt our heads and place our hands just so while Dad fiddled with the aperture and cursed his light meter for going out again. Those kinds of shots could take forever. It’s no wonder some of those smiles look so fake.
As a kid, I liked to take those books down from their perch beside the globe and page through them on a slow afternoon. I especially loved the oldest album of my parents’ adventures as newlyweds, when my dad was stationed in England with the Air Force and my mom wore her hair long. They were so stylish as they posed at Windsor Castle and camped in their Mini.
I’ve kept photo albums of my own since grade school. Photos of my kindergarten classmates are all preserved under plastic. There might be more than one book devoted entirely to my childhood cats.
Sometime in the mid-90s, my brother gave me his Fisher-Price blue Kodak that used 110 film and a flash bar. It took many cat photos.
Both my dad and I held on to our film cameras longer than most people. It was only a few years ago that us kids pitched in to gift him a nice DSLR for a return trip to jolly ol’ England. I mainly just rely on my smartphone. They always say that the best camera is one that’s with you, so that fits the bill.
Those digital photos don’t get the same attention the slides and prints once did. Most don’t see a life outside of their digital device.
I make an effort to order some prints for grandparents, but that happens more infrequently all the time. For the last decade, I’ve made a point of creating an annual photo book on one of those photo service websites that sells everything from canvas portraits to 1,000-piece puzzles made from photos of your dog.
I can choose a couple hundred favorite photos that illustrate our year and make pretty page layouts online. They’re printed on sturdy pages and bound into 8 x 11 hardcover books that are stacked at the bottom of our dining room shelf.
They’re a treasure in our house, and we pull them out now and then just like I did on those childhood afternoons. But they do require quite the time commitment to create.
It was less than a month ago that I finished our 2020 album. It’s hard to believe we had that many photos to narrow down in a year when we didn’t leave the house much. I’ve vowed to do better with this year’s album. I’ve kept my favorite photos in a separate folder and added more as the year progressed, hoping to make my New Year’s project a little easier this time.
Over the next month in the Tri-State Neighbor, we’ll do a bit of looking back on the past year in agriculture and discussing the future. This issue includes a feature called Looking forward: Agriculture in 2022. There are stories that discuss current market conditions, rising input prices and what it means as farmers plan for next year’s crop. We’ve also asked some of South Dakota’s leaders to shed some light on what they believe will be big topics in agriculture in the coming year. South Dakota Corn’s new executive director DaNita Murray and Sen. John Thune graciously accepted the invitation to address our readers.
In the coming issues, we’ll share more timely topics that are sure to impact agriculture in the year ahead. As always, if there’s something you’d like to know more about or a feature you’d like to see on these pages, reach out. We’d love to hear from you.
In the meantime, take care and enjoy your time as you prepare for the Christmas season. Maybe page through a few of those old favorite photo books and reminisce about Christmases past.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.