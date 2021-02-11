Boxes of love

Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s kind of ridiculous, but my 3 year old’s new daycare program assigns her homework.

Once a month, she’s tasked with a take-home art project. This month, she was instructed to craft a Valentine box for her class card exchange. At least it’s a project we would have taken on regardless of extra “homework.”

She declared that she wanted to make a rocket, and we set to work emptying a newly purchased canister of oatmeal. We covered it in red construction paper, and she glued on some cutout hearts and shimmery star stickers.

It turned out pretty good, but it certainly looks homemade and you can tell that a 3 year old was in charge of artistic direction. On top of that, we learned that dollar-store stickers and construction paper don’t mix. The rocket box leaves a trail of hearts and star stickers wherever it goes.

I discovered in an ad that came with the Sunday paper that stores now sell pre-made Valentine boxes. I’m pretty sure this wasn’t a thing when I was a kid.

For $5 you can get a kit that folds into a silly looking alligator with perfectly pre-cut teeth, a cuddly koala or a monster truck. It’s nice that there’s some assembly required. A kid still gets the experience of creating and decorating. But it’s not quite the same as making a Valentine receptacle from a cereal box and whatever red and pink decorations you can find at home.

Some parents are too busy to take on a craft project – too exhausted to muster creativity after the cooking and cleaning and getting the little ones to bed. I get it.