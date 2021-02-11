Boxes of love

It’s kind of ridiculous, but my 3 year old’s new daycare program assigns her homework.
Once a month, she’s tasked with a take-home art project. This month, she was instructed to craft a Valentine box for her class card exchange. At least it’s a project we would have taken on regardless of extra “homework.”
She declared that she wanted to make a rocket, and we set to work emptying a newly purchased canister of oatmeal. We covered it in red construction paper, and she glued on some cutout hearts and shimmery star stickers.
It turned out pretty good, but it certainly looks homemade and you can tell that a 3 year old was in charge of artistic direction. On top of that, we learned that dollar-store stickers and construction paper don’t mix. The rocket box leaves a trail of hearts and star stickers wherever it goes.
I discovered in an ad that came with the Sunday paper that stores now sell pre-made Valentine boxes. I’m pretty sure this wasn’t a thing when I was a kid.
For $5 you can get a kit that folds into a silly looking alligator with perfectly pre-cut teeth, a cuddly koala or a monster truck. It’s nice that there’s some assembly required. A kid still gets the experience of creating and decorating. But it’s not quite the same as making a Valentine receptacle from a cereal box and whatever red and pink decorations you can find at home.
Some parents are too busy to take on a craft project – too exhausted to muster creativity after the cooking and cleaning and getting the little ones to bed. I get it.
But I can also imagine how a kid might feel if they come to school carrying a box covered in faded construction paper, with half its original stickers and seams of Scotch tape showing. When they set it next to a professional-looking store-bought box they might feel a hint of embarrassment. It’s like the kid who covets the pre-packaged Twinkie in his friend’s lunch box when his mom sent him a homemade cookie.
Not to mention, parents don’t need one more thing for their kids to beg for at the store.
On that note, it’s been a standing rule that my husband and I don’t buy each other things for Valentine’s Day. Consumer culture, be banished! And give those poor florists a break! You can buy flowers any day of the year, you know.
Speaking of, I better go remind him of our rule before I end up with a box of Twinkies and a dollar store necklace.
However you celebrate (or don’t), have a happy Valentine’s Day. Remember to take some time for self love, too. Life is busy, especially if you’ve got a 3 year old with a homework assignment.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.