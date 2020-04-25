My one and only, much loved and adored sister is celebrating a big birthday today. I won’t say what that big, round number is, but I will say that she’s 12 years older than me and I’ve always looked up to her.
She started college the year I started kindergarten. Most kids I grew up with didn’t know I had an older sister, and they didn’t know how great she was – and still is. So let me tell you.
One story is always top of mind when thinking of the fondest memories of my sister and all she’s done for me. It was summer vacation of my seventh grade year. She was 26, and I was half her age.
From grade school through high school, and even in college, I’d spend at least part of the summer months with my sister. At first, it meant a week in Vermillion, where she was attending the University of South Dakota. She moved further and further west from there, and I followed.
That seventh grade summer, she was living in a picturesque Montana town where I fell in love with the mountains. She always seemed so grown and mature to me, but looking back on it, it was pretty remarkable that by that point in her post-college life, she has a full-time job in her field, owned her own home and had started her own business on the side.
For me, it was enough just to get away from home and spend some time with my favorite person, my big sister. We usually planned some fun for each summer – camping trips, weekend hikes, learning to drive – but that summer, she designed a grand California road trip.
She planned to hit no less than three national parks, one amusement park and one major music festival. The trip gave me my first view of the ocean, a scenic drive down Highway 1, and most importantly, a visit with our brother who was stationed at an army base in Monterey.
For a 26 year old to pull that off was pretty impressive. She wasn’t working a glamorous job. She did books for a cement company – a dusty operation on the edge of town. The wood paneled office walls were decorated with trucker hats and a mount of a two-headed calf – also wearing a trucker hat or two, if I remember correctly.
Not only did she manage to take in her teenage sister for the summer, she worked out the time off and the funds for a big trip. Her accounting degree surely paid off.
We camped and made our own meals to save money. Those times made for some of the best memories of the whole trip. There was the time we grilled hot dogs in the parking lot of the lavish Hearst Castle in San Simeon. There was the night we packed in our camping gear to a site in Big Sur and sang “Hotel California” as our camp neighbors played guitar. It all felt pretty special.
My sister has a knack for making me feel special.
Our age difference could have sent us on completely separate paths, but she made sure we had a chance to get to know each other. She took an interest in me, pushed me to explore the world and took the time to include me in her life – to make sure I felt loved. And that is the greatest gift a anyone could ask for.