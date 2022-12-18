Dear Santa

Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Can you please drop by a little early with one tiny Christmas present? The baby has been struggling, and all she wants for Christmas is her two front teeth.

Little Henri June is cutting her second set of chompers. Her bottom teeth came in at just four months. Now we’re nearing the eight-month mark and the top two teeth are just starting to poke through. Drool and crankiness abound. Sleep is sporadic.

OK, in all honesty I’m being a little selfish here. This gift is mostly for me. It’s not like Henrietta is going to be crunching any candy canes on Christmas Day. But her weary mom could use a stretch of sleep that’s longer than an hour.

I hear elves thrive on just 40 minutes a night, but I tried that the other day and I was in no mood to bake and sing and spread Christmas cheer. The baby is up at all hours, and I’m not really sure when I’m going to find time for wrapping gifts and sneaking them under the tree. Thank goodness you’ll take care of most of that.

Fair warning, Santa, she’s a light sleeper. When you visit on Christmas Eve, please try not to make such a clatter. Even tiny reindeer hooves will stir this one awake.

I can’t promise dainty sugar cookies, but I’ll try to have a treat out to show my appreciation. It might be more like a bag of fruit snacks and a juice box. Those seem to sustain the preschooler in the house.

If I might add a request for our dear readers, the farmers and ranchers could really use a little something. I know you’re more of a material guy, so you’re not really able to deliver much-needed rain or favorable markets. But if you could maybe fill the diesel tank or drop off some nitrogen fertilizer, those bills have gone through the roof. Please help us at the Tri-State Neighbor in wishing everyone a very merry Christmas!

Now, for that silent night.