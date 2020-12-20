Energized with Christmas cheer

Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m feeling prepared for Christmas this year. I bought a Costco-sized pack of triple A batteries. We should be good to go for whatever Santa leaves under the tree on Christmas morning.

I made note of the size of battery we needed to power one of 3-year-old Penelope’s Christmas toys. It’s a hide-and-seek lion, another friend to join our hunting games. As I understand, the toy works something like this: You stash the cuddly jungle friend and give the kid the remote-controlled wand. With the push of a button, the lion roars from his hiding spot, and hunt is on.

It should be fun, and Penelope could use the practice on her hiding skills. If you haven’t played hide and seek with a 3 year old lately, let me remind you that it’s a hilarious time. We take turns hiding. Mom and Dad choose what’s seemingly the most obvious hiding spot – behind a living room curtain, under the kitchen table, in the coat closet. She usually needs a hint. But each time she finds us, she’s delighted as can be.

“My turn!” she shouts as we watch her take cover in the exact spot she just found us. Every time.

In planning for Christmas, my husband and I sought out activities that would keep the kids busy at home. Given the current state of the pandemic, we likely won’t be going anywhere fun or socializing through the winter months. The girls are getting puzzles and games, books and build-it sets.

Luckily, the hide-and-seek lion is the only gift that requires batteries – as long as Santa doesn’t have something up his sleeve. It’s a good thing, too. I’m getting sick of toys eating batteries.