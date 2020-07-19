We’re all trying to make the most out of this COVID summer, despite cancellations, closures and travel restrictions. Our summertime recreation and vacations look a bit different this year.
Our two young ones typically spend summer afternoons at the public swimming pool. Unfortunately, outdoor pools in Sioux Falls are closed this summer. It’s prompted us to explore more local beaches.
On a few occasions, we’ve packed up the sand toys, floaties and charcoal grill. In a half hour’s drive, we can be relaxing on a sandy lake shore. It’s been a mostly pleasant experience.
It’s no stock tank swimming pool, but it takes some convincing for the older, squeamish one to get in the water. We’ve had to convince her that spotting a dead fish near the shore doesn’t mean the water is radioactive. But somehow we still need to prod her to take a shower when we get home. 10-year-olds.
The giant unicorn floatie I picked up from the end-of-the-season clearance rack last year has been a hit with her. The toddler is just happy playing for hours with her buckets and shovels on the shore.
Last month, we turned our beach game up a notch and took a few days off to enjoy the “Hamptons of Iowa.” OK, so Okoboji’s resorts aren’t quite as posh as the Hamptons and we were roughing it in a tent, but it still felt good to “splurge” a bit in vacation mode.
We ate ice cream before lunch, strolled through the farmers market and rented a jet ski. We even took in the rollercoasters and rides at Arnolds Park Amusement Park, where masks were required. That was weird.
We didn’t have to contend with the usual crowds, and it was the first time I’d spent less time in lines than on rides at an amusement park. I’d say we got our money’s worth, and that made me happy. You just couldn’t tell I was smiling behind that mask.
These close-to-home adventures remind me that we’re pretty lucky to live where we do.
I hope you’re all staying healthy and happy and making the most out of your summer days.