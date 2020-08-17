This is normally the time of year we’re filling our candy buckets and stocking up on pens to hand out at summer farm shows and fairs. We’ll miss seeing you in the tent at Farmfest and Dakotafest this year. Even on the muggiest summer days, it’s always a pleasure to be able to see our readers face to face and get some feedback on our publications.
It’s great to see that some components of these annual farm shows will go on. Like many events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, farm shows have adapted. Those valuable educational sessions and panel discussions covering important issues will go on in a virtual format. Rather than gathering on folding chairs under a pole building roof, we’ll be logging in from our home computers. Even if they look a bit different, these sessions can be a great resource – especially in an election year, and especially at a time surrounded by so much uncertainty. Stay tuned for our coverage of those events.
Farm show visitors will also be missing out on strolling through rows of vendor booths and learning about new businesses, services and products. In this issue, we’ve set out to fill that gap with a sort of farm show on paper. There’s also an online component, if you prefer to get your information that way. Just follow the farm show link on our website.
You can browse the offerings of our advertising partners and learn more about our featured advertisers in accompanying articles. The brief write-ups tell you a bit about the company history, describe a new product or just aim to make you a little more familiar with their services. It’s a great chance to learn about the local companies and organizations serving our farmers and ranchers. They’re here to keep you going, and we all know that farming and ranching is essential work.
To those ag businesses and to those with boots on the ground – thank you for what you do to keep the world fed. And to all our readers, we’ll miss seeing you at the booth, but stay connected. Feel free to reach out via phone or email with story ideas, comments on coverage or just to say hello. We love to hear from you any time.
Until the next farm show, take care and stay safe. We hope to see you soon!